The growing use of the internet, along with the rising adoption of innovative technologies, such as the mobile, web, social media, and analytics, increase the growth of cloud-based image recognition in retail. Retailers deploy image recognition software solutions on-premises to strengthen and encourage marketing endeavors, which includes high costs with limited scalability.

The necessity to increase on-shelf availability, enhance customer experience, and to increase the necessity to make informed decisions among retailers are some of the major factors driving the growth of image recognition in the retail market. However, concerns related to data security are one of the factors which may restrain the growth of image recognition in the retail market. Nevertheless, increasing technological developments is anticipated to boost the adoption of image recognition solutions among retailers.

The reports cover key developments in the Image Recognition in Retail market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Image Recognition in Retail market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Image Recognition in Retail market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Catchoom

IBM Corporation

Intelligence Retail

LTUTech

Microsoft

NEC Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Slyce Inc.

Trax Image Recognition

The “Global Image Recognition in Retail Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Image Recognition in Retail market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Image Recognition in Retail market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Image Recognition in Retail market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global image recognition in retail market is segmented on the basis of technology, component, deployment type, application. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as code recognition, digital image processing, facial recognition, object recognition, others. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as software, services. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as on-premises, cloud. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as visual product search, security and surveillance, vision analytics, marketing and advertising, others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Image Recognition in Retail market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Image Recognition in Retail Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Image Recognition in Retail market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Image Recognition in Retail market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Image Recognition in Retail Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Image Recognition in Retail Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Image Recognition in Retail Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Image Recognition in Retail Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

