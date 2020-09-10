Robotic End of Arm Tools Market: Introduction

Robotic end of arm tools is one of the most important components of robotic peripherals. Robotic end of arm tools is the set of tools that attached to the end of a robotic arm. Robotic end of arm tools is also known as end effectors. End of arm tools acts as wrists of robots that interact with the environment for accomplishing multiple application-specific tasks with the help of different sensors and controllers.

Robotic End-of-arm-tools (EOATs) include- robotic gripper, tool changer, material removal tools and welding torches. Increasing penetration of robotic end of arm tools across various industry verticals for a range of applications such as welding, packaging, finishing, distribution, and others, further increases adoption rate across the globe which is anticipated for the growth of the market.

Robotic End of Arm Tools Market Dynamics

The robotic end of arm tools market has an empirical relation with the new sales and installed base of industrial robots including collaborative robots. Manufacturers of robotic end of arm tools are actively engaged in developing new products to fulfill the increasing demand for robotics in different industrial applications. Particularly, demand for collaborative robots is increasing with the high growth rate in several end-use industrial operations such as welding, material handling, assembly, machine tending and quality testing. This factor is expected to fuel the growth of the robotic end of arm tools market over the forecast period.

New developments in the robotic end of arm tools landscape such as electrostatic grippers, automatic tool changers, furniture finishing tools, collision sensors and other compliance devices are currently in the spotlight with their successful deployment in the automotive and nonautomotive applications. Moreover, the consolidation of players in the market is expected to develop the cost-efficient product which can increase the adoption rate of robotic end of arm tools in the nearby future. These factors are expected to accelerate the growth of robotic end of arm tools market over the assessment period.

Robotic End of Arm Tools Market: Segmentation

Robotic End of Arm Tools Market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end-use industry and application

On the basis of product type, Robotic End of Arm Tools market can be segmented as:

Grippers

Welding Torches

Material Removal Torches

Tool Changer

On the basis of End-Use Industry, Robotic End of Arm Tools market can be segmented as:

Automotive & Transportation

Electronics & Semiconductors

Food & Beverage

Chemicals & Pharmaceutical

Logistics

Healthcare

Others

On the basis of Application, Robotic End of Arm Tools market can be segmented as:

Assembly Line

Material Handling

Welding Process

Packaging Line

Painting Line

Inspection Line

Robotic End of Arm Tools Market: Regional Outlook

East Asia is expected to hold the dominant share in the global robotic end of arm tools market due to the high adoption rate of industrial robots across the region. Apart from this, China alone holds more than 30% share in the global industrial robot market.

North America has been digitally advanced with a high adoption rate towards the promotion and marketing of industrial robots which in turn is expected to fuel the growth of robotic end of arm tools which is expected to boost the growth of the global market. Europe is expected to hold a significant share in the robotic end of arm tools market owing to the presence of numerous robotic manufacturers across the region. South Asia & Pacific is expected to grow with a high CAGR in the robotics end of arm tools market over the forecast period.

Robotic End of Arm Tools Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the global Robotic End of Arm Tools market are:

SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG

Soft Robotics, Inc.

Piab AB

Applied Robotics

ABB Limited

Grabit Inc.

Yaskawa America, Inc.

Schmalz GmbH

Festo AG & Co. KG

