The global proanthocyanidins market is projected to reach US$ 372.4 Mn by the end of 2030. The market was valued at US$ 200 Mn in 2020. If these figures hold true, the market will exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% between 2020 and 2030. Growing preference for products with natural ingredients, rising demand for functional food & beverage products and growing application in the personal and cosmetic industries are some of the factors that drive the proanthocyanidin market to expand.

Proanthocyanidins Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019& Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the Proanthocyanidins Market offers global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2019-2029. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the Proanthocyanidins Market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

PROANTHOCYANIDINS MARKET TAXONOMY

The global Proanthocyanidins Market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Application

Food & Beverages

Dietary supplements

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Source

Pine Bark

Grape Seed

Berries

Distribution Channel

Drug and pharmacy store

Convenience stores

Modern Trade

Online retail

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia

Oceania

MEA

WHAT’S INCLUDED

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The executive summary of the Proanthocyanidins Market includes the market proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the global Proanthocyanidins Market.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the Proanthocyanidins Market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the Proanthocyanidins Market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader, understand the scope of the Proanthocyanidins Market report.

Chapter 03 – Market Background

The associated industry assessment of the Proanthocyanidins Market is carried out in this section. The macroeconomic factors affecting growth of the Proanthocyanidins Market are provided in this section and the impact of these macroeconomic indicators on the Proanthocyanidins Market is analyzed. The processing overview and technological advancements in the Proanthocyanidins Market is also provided.

Chapter 04 – Global Proanthocyanidins Market Value Chain

Profit margins at each level of the Proanthocyanidins Market are analyzed and readers can find detailed information on top importers and exporters as well as the value chain of the Proanthocyanidins Market.

Chapter 05 – Market Dynamics

The drivers and restraints impacting the growth of the Proanthocyanidins Market are explained in this chapter. Opportunities and ongoing trends in the Proanthocyanidins Market are also comprehensively discussed.

Chapter 06 – Global Proanthocyanidins Market Analysis and Forecast 2015-2030

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the historical Proanthocyanidins Market (2015-2019), along with an opportunity analysis for the forecast period (2020-2030). Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019 – 2020) and incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 07 – Global Proanthocyanidins Market Analysis 2015-2019& Forecast 2020-2030 by Application

Based on Application, the Proanthocyanidins Market is classified into Food and beverages, dietary supplements, personal care & cosmetics. This part also offers market attractiveness analysis based on Application.

Chapter 08 – Global Proanthocyanidins Market Analysis 2015-2019& Forecast 2020-2030 by Source

Based on Source, the Proanthocyanidins Market is classified into Pine bark, Grape seed, Berries . This part also offers market attractiveness analysis based on Source.

Chapter 09 – Global Proanthocyanidins Market Analysis 2015-2019& Forecast 2020-2030 by Distribution channel

Based on distribution channel, the Proanthocyanidins Market is classified into drug and pharmacy stores, convenience stores, modern trade and online retail. This part also offers market attractiveness analysis based on distribution channel.

Chapter 10 – Global Proanthocyanidins Market Analysis 2015-2019& Forecast 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the Proanthocyanidins Market is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 11 – North America Proanthocyanidins Market Analysis 2015-2019& Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Proanthocyanidins Market in North America, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in the North America region.

Chapter 12 – Latin America Proanthocyanidins Market Analysis 2015-2019& Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting growth of the Proanthocyanidins Market in Latin America. This chapter also includes growth prospects of the Proanthocyanidins Market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 13 -Europe Proanthocyanidins Market Analysis 2015-2019& Forecast 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the Proanthocyanidins Market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Russia, Poland, and the Rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 14 – East Asia Proanthocyanidins market Analysis 2015-2019& Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Proanthocyanidins market in the East Asia region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes Japan, China, and South Korea. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in the APEJ region.

Chapter 15 – South Asia Proanthocyanidins market Analysis 2015-2019& Forecast 2020-2030

In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the key countries of South Asia such as India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Rest of South Asia Proanthocyanidins market.

Chapter 16 – Oceania Proanthocyanidins Market Analysis 2015-2019& Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter offers insights into how the Proanthocyanidins Market is expected to grow in major countries in the Middle East region such as Australia and New Zealand, during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Chapter 17 – Middle East & Africa Proanthocyanidins Market Analysis 2015-2019& Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter contains information about the market growth of Proanthocyanidins Market in Middle East region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, North Africa, and the Rest of Middle East, during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Chapter 18 – Competition Assessment

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the Proanthocyanidins Market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 19 – Competition Deep-Dive

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of leading manufacturers in the Proanthocyanidins Market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are NOW Health Group, Inc., Bio Botanica, Inc., Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., IL Health & Beauty Natural Oils Co., Inc., Swanson Health Products, Inc., Atrium Innovations Inc., Skin Actives Scientific , Naturex , Indena SPA , Nexira Inc. , Polyphenolics, Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co.,Ltd., Natac , Eevia Health , Fruit D’or , Scott Laboratories , Elementa Food Ingredients , and Changsha Botaniex Inc.

Chapter 20 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the Proanthocyanidins Market report.

Chapter 21 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, on the Proanthocyanidins Market.

