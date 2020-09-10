This chapter studies the growth trajectory exhibited by the vitamin C ingredients market across various segments. It segments the market in terms of various criteria. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into ascorbic acid, sodium ascorbate, calcium ascorbate, ascorbic acid 90% granulation, ascorbic acid 95% granulation, ascorbic acid 97% granulation, coated vitamin C and others. On the basis of form, it is segmented into powder, granules and others. Based on source, the market can be bifurcated into natural and synthetic. In terms of process, it is split between Reichstein process and two-stage fermentation process. On the basis of end use, the market covers food, beverages, cosmetics and personal care products, pharmaceuticals, and animal feed. Regional, the global vitamin C ingredients market covers North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the MEA.

