The global android Set-Top Box market size was valued at USD 172.5 million in 2018. In terms of revenue, the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 19.5% over the forecast period. The upsurge in viewers preference for hybrid content is one of the vital factors positively impacting the market for android set-top box across the globe. In addition, growth of digitization across the developing nations is further aiding the market for android set top box (STB) to grow at a substantial rate. Some of the other factors, such as growing internet penetration and a rise in the adoption of OTT and IPTV platforms, are expected to create significant growth opportunities over the forecast period.

Android-powered set-top boxes are evolving and rapidly becoming a desirable option among the consumers owing to its offerings, such as diverse content, rich and powerful user experience, as well as access to a wider range of apps. These devices are a lot more personalized as compared to the conventional STB, ultimately attracting the masses. Several in-built features, including voice recognition, robust app ecosystem, TV Input Framework (TIF), and video-conference, are expected to increase the popularity of such devices over the next few years. These android boxes provide multiple connectivity options to the users, including HDMI outputs, USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet port.

Android set-top boxes are increasingly gaining popularity among the manufacturers as well. Prominent players in the marketplace are designing and launching android set-top boxes owing to its reduced cost of development and time-to-market. These boxes are steadily gaining traction and starting to acquire an increasing share of the already established set-top box market. This growth is primarily due to the rising number of partnerships with OEMs and operators worldwide.

Over the last couple years, there has been an increasing demand for OTT streaming services and platforms among the customers. High-speed internet availability across the globe is further boosting the adoption of OTT and Video on Demand (VoD) services. The influx of OTT platforms is providing consumers with various choices related to content consumption. Various factors drive the growth of OTT streaming, such as low-cost, flexible business models, as well as accessibility on numerous devices without the need to get into a long-term contract.

The world is witnessing substantial increase in broadband connectivity across the emerging regions, owing to the advent of advanced technologies, such as 4G/LTE, and rapid development in next-generation 5G connectivity. In addition, the advancements in next-generation satellite technologies are expected to give rise to a quick and strong delivery of digital services. Also, since media consumption of video is increasingly taking place in digital formats, users are spending more and more time on digital platforms as compared to traditional mediums.

Resolution Insights

Based on resolution, the global market for android STB has been segregated into ˜HD and full HD and ˜4K and above. The ˜HD and full HD segment dominated the industry in 2018 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. HD and full HD android boxes are increasingly being preferred by the masses, owing to high-video quality delivery at an affordable price. In addition, the low prices and ease in the availability of these boxes are attracting the middle-class population, in turn, creating demand for this segment. Furthermore, as per the recent trend, conventional SD boxes are increasingly being replaced with HD and full HD Android set-top boxes, further supplementing the revenue growth.

The ˜4K and above segment is expected to experience the fastest growth rate between 2019 and 2025. Factors, such as increasing demand for original and ultra-high resolution content, is expected to propel the demand for ˜4K and above boxes worldwide. Additionally, rising inclination towards at-home entertainment via large screen TV displays is anticipated to create significant growth opportunities for 4K android set-top boxes in the near future. In addition, premium 4K technology is anticipated to attract investments across the video value chain. The key market players are heavily investing in high-end technologies to launch 4K android STB within a reasonable price-tag.

Distribution Channel Insights

The android set top box (STB) market has been bifurcated on the basis of distribution channel into online and brick and mortar. The brick and mortar segment accounted for the largest share of the overall revenue in 2018. Some of the factors propelling the growth of this segment include physical verification of the device by the consumer before making any purchase decision. In addition, majority of customers initially research and acquire the product related information on online platforms and later purchase it in physical stores, thereby propelling the growth of the brick and mortar segment.

The online segment is anticipated to foresee a considerable amount of growth in the coming years, owing to changing consumer preference to shop on e-commerce platforms. Plethora of options available on e-commerce websites and the ability of customers to compare multiple products on various parameters are some of the factors boosting the growth of this segment. In addition, online platforms often provide various deals and incentives to attract the customers. Prominent players are marketing their products on their online retail stores in an attempt to expand their customer base and gain access to newer distribution channels. These factors altogether are expected to have a positive impact and stimulate the pace of the online segment.

Regional Insights of Android Set-Top Box Market

Asia Pacific dominated the overall market for android set-top box in terms of volume in 2018. A vital factor impacting the growth in the region is an upsurge in the internet and smart TV penetration leading to online data consumption. In addition, rising consumer awareness pertaining to content digitization in emerging countries, such as India, is further expected to propel the regional growth. China is one of the leading countries with a strong presence of cost-efficient as well as feature-rich android set-top box manufacturers.

The North America market for android STB is expected to witness a substantial growth over the forecast period, registering a CAGR of over 22.0% in terms of volume. Some of the major factors driving the growth of the regional market include the adoption of Ultra-High-Definition (UHD) devices, expansion of UHD content, as well as growing consumer preference for viewing content via subscription-based OTT platforms, such as Netflix and HBO Now. The U.S. is anticipated to dominate the North American region owing to the developing interests, primarily among younger demographics, towards OTT and IPTV platforms. In addition, media consumption in the U.S. has witnessed a significant increase together with a shift from traditional formats towards new-age digital media.

Market Share Insights of Android Set-Top Box Market

The market for android set top box is fragmented with the presence of numerous local and international players competing with each other in the industry. Growing adoption of OTT, IPTV, and other digital media platforms, as well as increasing internet penetration in developing economies, are expected to provide significant growth opportunities to the players. Leading players in the market are shifting their focus from conventional boxes towards new age android set-top boxes, owing to the growing consumer demand for high-end and feature-rich devices. In an attempt to gain a competitive edge, manufacturers have been continuously investing in R&D activities and forming strategic partnerships to introduce cost-efficient devices. In November 2019, Irdeto announced a partnership with Amlogic and Skyworth Digital, to introduce a low cost android-powered hybrid set-top box.

