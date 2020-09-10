Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cranial Clamps market.

The global cranial clamps marketsize was valued at USD 222.39 million in 2018 and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. Increasing incidence of Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBIs) and Central Nervous System (CNS) and brain tumors is driving the growth.

Cranial clamps are medical devices used to stabilize the head during skull surgeries. These devices are used as a holder to balance the patients head for a better access while performing neurosurgeries. Cranial clamps are used in various procedures such as craniotomy for tumor removal; head trauma injuries; cerebrovascular disorders such as aneurysms; and neurodegenerative disorders such as Parkinson”s disease or epilepsy.

Cranial clamps are also used in medical imaging technologies, such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), skull radiography, and Computed Tomography (CT) scan. In addition, rising prevalence of brain tumor and pediatric disorder such as hydrocephalus are few factors driving the cranial clamps market growth.

In addition, increasing number of neurosurgeries owing to growing head trauma injuries, pediatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases are other few factors driving the overall market growth. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), TBI is a major cause of fatality in U.S. since 2006, and its incidence is increasing by 53% every year.

As per the American Association of Neurosurgical Surgeons, in U.S., 1.7 million of TBI cases are diagnosed every year. According to the AFFiRiS AG, due to Parkinsons disease 7-10 million people are suffering from life-threatening disabilities, such as loss of nerve cells in the brain. Thus, increasing number of TBI cases and patients suffering from neurodegenerative disease, are increasing the demand for neurosurgeries thereby driving the market growth.

Technological advancements in cranial clamps is another factor expediting the market growth. With radiolucent cranial clamps, the image artifacts are getting improved for carrying out neurosurgical procedure. For instance, MAYFIELD Infinity XR2 Radiolucent Cranial Stabilization system of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.is an advanced radiolucent cranial clamp. This advanced cranial clamp design also provides rigid fixation to keep patient head at constant position during neurosurgical procedures along with the utilization of fluoroscopy, X-ray and Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA).

XR2 Radiolucent Cranial Stabilization is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved and CE mark certified technology. Demand for this technology is increasing as this system helps neurosurgeons perform fluoroscopy during neurosurgeries without compromising the image quality. Thus, neurosurgeons can conduct the procedure effectively.

Application Insights of Cranial Clamps Market

Surgeries segment dominated the cranial clamps market in 2018 and is expected to expand at highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing number of patients suffering from head trauma injuries or TBI, pediatric disorders, and cerebrovascular disorders. Each TBI contributes towards substantial number of deaths which accounts for 34% of overall head injuries as per facts given by the American Association of Neurological Surgeons.

Another factor responsible for surgeries is cerebrovascular disorders which are the most common childhood disorder in U.S. According to a current economic statistics of Cerebral Palsy Guidance website. In the U.S., approximately 764,000 people are suffering from at least one symptom of cerebral disorders, such as stiff or spastic muscles, speech problems, vision as well as hearing issues, and abnormal movements. Thus, increasing number of patients suffering from cerebral disorder as well as TBI is expected to drive the market growth.

Patient Insights

Based on patient age demographic, adults segment dominated the cranial clamps market and is projected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The rise neurological disorders among adult patients is anticipated to drive the segment growth. According to the Lancet journal, neurological disorders are a major cause of death and disability worldwide which has observed a substantially increase in past 25 years.

According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), in 2019, around 23,820 adults in U.S. as compared to 3,720 children are estimated to be diagnosed with primary cancerous tumors of spinal cord and brain. In addition, around 85% to 90% of brain tumors are primary CNS tumors. Thus, increasing prevalence of brain cancer among adults and rising incidence of road accidents are few factors driving the market growth.

End-use Insights

In 2018, hospital segment dominated the market. Patients suffering from neurological complication such as brain damage, trauma and critical illness are majorly admitted in hospitals as hospitals have skilled neurosurgeons and advanced equipment for treatment. Hospitals provide significant benefit to patients, such as providing them Neurological Intensive Care Units (NICUs) which are majorly concerned with Intracranial Pressure (ICP), management of autonomic, ventilator, and consequences of profound neuromuscular weakness.

Ambulatory surgical centers are expected to expand at a highest CAGR in near future, due to increasing incidence of vehicle accidents and prevalence of traumatic brain injury that require critical surgeries as the first line of treatment. Ambulatory surgical centers provide diagnosis and treatment facilities efficiently and in a cost-effective manner. Increase in number of government initiatives in both developed as well as developing countries will further boost the segment growth.

Regional Insights of Cranial Clamps Market

North America dominated the market for cranial clamps in 2018, owing to increasing surgical procedures for tumor removal along with rising number of patients suffering from neurodegenerative disorders such as Parkinson”s disease or epilepsy. Moreover, rapid technological advancements in devices used during neurological surgical procedures are anticipated to further fuel the growth. In addition, according to the Alzheimer”s Association, around 1 million of Americans in U.S. are likely to suffer from Parkinson”s disease (PD) by 2020. Around 60,000 people in U.S. are diagnosed with PD each year. Thus, increasing number of patient suffering from neurodegenerative disorders as well as presence of innovative market players in this region are contributing toward the market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR in near future, due to favorable government initiatives, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rise in the number of skilled neurosurgeons. According to the National Health Portal of India, Brain Tumor Day is observed on 8th of June every year in India. This day is especially dedicated to spread awareness which educates people regarding brain tumor and its surgical treatment. Such initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the regional market for cranial clamps in the forthcoming years.

Market Share Insights of Cranial Clamps Market

Few of the leading market players include Pro-med instruments GmbH, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Allen Medical (Hill-rom), B. Braun, Micromar Ind e com, and Eschmann Holdings Ltd (Steris PLC). These key players are focusing on launching innovative cranial clamps, investing in growth strategies, and promoting technological advancements. For instance, Allen Medical includes C-Flex Head Positioning System in its spine system that can be used with cranial clamps or headrests. This technology has precise and easy readjustments for carrying out spine surgical procedure. Such advancements are anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

