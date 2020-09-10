Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Europe And Americas Fire Protection market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Europe And Americas Fire Protection Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Europe And Americas Fire Protection market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Europe And Americas Fire Protection Market, Market Research and Industry Forecast Reports, 2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Europe And Americas Fire Protection Market

The Europe and Americas fire protection market size was estimated at USD 28.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period. The growing demand for fire protection products across the construction industry coupled with mandatory health safety guidelines is estimated to drive the demand.

Increasing shale gas exploration activities owing to improved exploration technologies, including horizontal and hydraulic drilling coupled with rising use of shale gas in the manufacturing and energy industries are expected to augment the market growth. In addition, rising production activities in emerging economies are expected to propel the demand for passive fire protection products, primarily intumescent coatings.

The penetration of the protection products in U.S. is high owing to the stringent regulatory scenario along with growing awareness regarding safety among the end users. The rising number of large-scale construction projects, including hospitals and hotels, in Missouri, New York, and Los Angeles, is anticipated to drive the construction industry, thereby boosting the demand for protection products in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings in the country.

Technological advancements, such as voice evacuation announcements, water mist technology, wireless alarm systems, and laser or optical smoke detectors, along with the rising penetration of fire protection in the buildings, are expected to drive the Europe and Americas fire protection market over the forecast period. In addition, high investments in the oil and gas sector for new extraction techniques are anticipated to fuel the demand for safety products.

Increasing the use of fire protection products in the oil and gas industry owing to huge investments by the oil and gas companies in exploration and production activities is anticipated to bolster the product demand. Furthermore, rising concerns regarding safety and increasing demand for residential and commercial buildings adhering to safety norms are expected to drive the market growth.

The installation of active protection systems needs a high level of expertise with a higher level of precautions, which may also add to the installation cost. Thus, the lack of skilled personnel required to operate the equipment coupled with a lack of proper training may significantly hamper the demand for fire safety products over the forecast period.

Type Insights of Europe And Americas Fire Protection Market

Extinguishers are extensively used for manual active protection and are estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2025. Increased expenditure on safety by industrial segment coupled with technological advancements in safety systems and equipment are expected to drive the demand for fire extinguishers over the forecast period.

Detectors, such as heat, flame, and smoke detectors or alarms are used for detecting, informing the local fire departments, and enabling emergency evacuation. They are responsible for sensing outbursts and programmed to perform actions to reduce the intensity. The actions include de-energizing the magnetic hold on the fire doors and opening servo-actuated vents in stairways.

Cementitious materials are estimated to register a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2025 in terms of revenue owing to its ability to provide protection to the rigid steel elements, including beams, columns, metal decking, and steel joists. The application of cementitious materials varies depending on the density, thickness, and bond strength of the materials. They are used in spray fireproofing and can be classified into wet spay and dry spray.

Intumescent coatings are made from raw materials such as epoxy resin, sodium silicate, and graphite. Based on technology, intumescent coatings are classified as water-based coatings, solvent-based coatings, and epoxy-based coatings. Water-based coatings are widely used in the construction industry owing to their environment-friendly and low VOC content characteristics.

Regional Insights of Europe And Americas Fire Protection Market

Puerto Rico is estimated to witness a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2025 owing to the presence of the Puerto Rico Building Code 2016, which provides prescriptive and performance-related provisions. This code includes standards for construction materials used and the design of the residential and non-residential buildings, which is a compilation of several sub-categories including the International Building Code (IBC), International Mechanical Code, and International Fire Code.

Increasing construction activities in South America on account of the strong project pipeline and substantial economic and policy reforms are expected to propel the demand for fire protection products in the region. In addition, favorable business policies aiming to improve the business environment in the region are expected to attract more significant private investments in various industries such as manufacturing, construction, and warehousing, which is expected to propel growth of the passive fire protection market over the forecast period.

Rising investments by automotive companies for improving the safety standards of vehicles is anticipated to drive the demand for passive fire protection products over the forecast period in Europe. Europe is estimated to account for around 46.3% market share by 2025 owing to the increasing use of intumescent coatings in shipbuilding for protection of the structural steel damage of containers and vessels carrying petrochemicals and chemicals.

Large-scale investments for sustaining oil and gas production levels and improving the overall production efficiency are anticipated to contribute to the growth of oil and gas industry, thereby augmenting safety market in U.S. The popularity of fireproof cladding is rising owing to their ability to prevent the fire from spreading, which is expected to boost the market over the forecast period.

Europe and Americas Fire Protection Market Share Insights

The major market players include 3M; Honeywell International Inc.; PPG Industries, Inc.; Etex; and The Sherwin-Williams Company. The participants in the industry focus on R&D activities to develop new technologies for the manufacturing of products in an attempt to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Market players such as Consilium AB Publ. are adopting partnership and acquisition strategies, thereby forward and backward integrating their operations across the value chain. Furthermore, companies have started expanding their product portfolios on account of increasing demand from various application industries, including marine, oil and gas, and construction.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Europe And Americas Fire Protection Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at regional and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the Europe and Americas fire protection market report on the basis of type and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Active Fire Protection

Fire-extinguishers

Gas

Water

Dry chemical powder

Others

Fire detectors

Hydrants, hoses, and nozzle

Sprinklers

Others

Passive Fire Protection

By Product

Cementitious Materials

Intumescent Coating

Fireproofing Cladding

Others

By Application

Oil & Gas

Construction

Industrial

Warehousing

Others

Protective Clothing

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Europe And Americas Fire Protection in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Europe And Americas Fire Protection Market, Market Research and Industry Forecast Reports, 2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580