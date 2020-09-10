Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cleaning Robot market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Cleaning Robot Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cleaning Robot market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Cleaning Robot Market Size, Share, Global Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2019-2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Cleaning Robot Market

The global cleaning robot market size was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 14.6% over the forecast period. Major functions of a cleaning robot include determining the position of the area to be cleaned, identifying the shortest path to occupy that position, and cleaning the desired area with the attached vacuum cleaner. An increase in the use of artificial intelligence allows the robot to identify cleaning areas and distinguish between dirt and other objects at various spots. The major factors driving the growth of the market are increasing adoption of automation technology for cleaning tasks and the rise in labor costs.

The growing penetration of automation and artificial intelligence in household applications has propelled the demand for cleaning robots. The rise in the number of working men and women in emerging countries has led to a rise in demand for devices that can save time while cleaning the residential areas. Increasing adoption of technologies such as IoT and Home Area Networks (HAN) has enhanced the performance of cleaning robots used in residential applications. Furthermore, increasing penetration of technologies such as barcodes and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) for self-positioning and localization have propelled the adoption of these systems for industrial and commercial applications.

Innovative practices and growing demand for small size cleaning robot as compared to conventional robots are some of the factors driving the market growth. In addition, the rise in the labor costs for cleaning purposes has forced organizations to look into other alternatives for the cleaning task, elevating the demand for cleaning robots. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of cleaning labors employed for residential and commercial purposes is USD 27,000 a year. However, a cleaning robot costs around USD 25,000 (one time investment). Cost efficiency along with accurate cleaning has boosted the market growth in recent years.

Cleaning robots are addressing consumer needs by getting evolved as a result of robotic innovations and change in approach towards household cleaning and maintenance. In response to growing safety concern for the use of hazardous chemicals by cleaning personnel, public safety organizations such as the European Commission (EU) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have implemented regulations for these chemicals. For instance, the EU commission enacted the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) that bans the usage of certain cleaning chemicals by cleaning personnel in commercial and industrial applications. These factors are expected to boost the demand for robotic vacuums over the forecast period.

Although the convenience provided by these devices bodes well for the market growth, there are various factors that are restraining the growth of the market. Power and battery issues pertinent in these systems, arising out of incorrect charging habits, are discouraging the usage of these systems. For instance, charging the robot immediately after using it can affect its battery life. Furthermore, the rise in stringent regulations implemented by the environmental safety agencies for the usage of powerful robots is a major concern for the market growth. For instance, the European Environment Agency (EEA) has implemented new energy labelling rule for robots that restricts the usage of robotic vacuums, which are more powerful than 900 W.

Type Insights of Cleaning Robot Market

Floor-cleaning robots dominated the market in 2018 owing to the rising demand for automated home appliances and a simultaneous increase in labor costs for households. In addition, introduction of cleaning robots with built-in air purifiers by companies such as Neato Robotics, iRobot Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation have boosted their demand. For instance, iRobot Corporation in March 2017, launched the new iRobot Roomba 614 with an in-built air purifier. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of these robotic vacuums in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector has led to the growth of the segment.

The pool-cleaning robots segment held a considerable market share and is expected to grow owing to the inception of new technologies by various companies in North America and Europe region. Growing initiatives by public safety agencies towards the implementation of stringent regulations for cleaning of swimming pools are boosting the market growth. For instance, since 2005, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has mandated the cleaning of pools in hotels on daily basis, which has boosted the demand for robotic vacuums. Furthermore, growing adoption of these devices for public swimming pools in emerging countries such as China and South Korea bodes well for market growth.

Product Insights of Cleaning Robot Market

In-house robots accounted for the largest market share in 2018 as cleaning robotics offer comfort to humans and assist them in cleaning tasks. Automated vacuums have gained high popularity among the residential users due to features such as lightweight, compact, and ease of use. In-house robots can perform mopping and sweeping task by maintaining a ledger of tasks accomplished. Technically, these types of robotic machines are incorporated with advanced sensors for obstacle detection and water spraying. In addition, the e-commerce industry is boosting the market demand for in-house robots through marketing and promotional campaigns.

The outdoor robot segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR on account of increased adoption of robotic machines for cleaning streets in developed countries such as the U.S. and Canada. In addition, the rise in the number of outdoor parties in lawns has led to rise in the adoption of lawn-cleaning robots. Furthermore, in recent years, there has been a rapid rise in the adoption of outdoor robots at construction sites, boosting the growth of the segment. Moreover, the increasing demand for snow-cleaning robots in countries such as Switzerland, Russia, and Canada bodes well for the growth of the segment.

Charging

Type Insights of Cleaning Robot Market

Automatic charging is a major feature in cleaning robots offering convenience to customers. For instance, cordless vacuum cleaners are becoming a household commodity owing to programmed self-charging mode. In the self-charging mode, whenever the battery of the robot falls below 25%, the machine immediately runs towards the charging station. The increasing demand for scheduled cleaning in commercial buildings such as retail stores, offices, and shopping is expected to drive the demand for automatic charging. Furthermore, the development of inductive charging is expected to enhance the performance of automatic charging robots, which bodes well for market growth.

Although, automated charging mode ensures robust features, but from safety perspective, users still prefer manual charging owing to cost effectiveness. Also, power fluctuations and power failure issues are highly pertinent that further motivates the users to opt for robots enabled with manual charging features. Furthermore, the adoption of fast charging technology in these robotic machines, where the feasibility for automatic charging is low is expected to further propel the growth of the manual charging segment.

Operation Mode Insights

Based on operation mode, the cleaning robot market has been segmented into self-drive and remote control. The self-drive segment dominated the market in 2018 as result of technologies such as artificial neural networks and deep learning. Integration of such technologies into mopping machines is enhancing the performance of self-driven robots. Autonomous operations are highly encouraged as the market observes a significant rise in automation for smart appliances. Features such as energy efficiency, precision, speech recognition, and agility are driving demand for self-drive mode in robots. Sophisticated and easy to operate consoles, mounted on the body of robots exhibit an improved experience for users. Furthermore, the manufacturersâ€™ emphasis on the development of advanced machines with features such as scheduled cleaning is driving the demand for self-driven robots.

The use of technologies such as IoT and wireless sensor networks has led a surge in demand for remote-controlled machines. Through the use of IoT, the user can send commands to the cleaning robot from his smartphone, from any location. Increasing focus of companies on the development of IoT enabled robots bodes well for market growth. For instance, iRobot Corporation launched the Roomba series of robots that can be operated through a smartphone app wherein the users can control the device from any location and manage cleaning schedules.

Distribution Channel Insights

Based on distribution channel, the market has been segmented into online and offline. With the advent of e-commerce, online demand for robotic vacuums has gained huge traction. The rising growth of the e-commerce sector in countries such as the U.S., China, India, and South Korea has boosted the growth of the online segment. Furthermore, large discounts provided by e-commerce companies such as Walmart and eBay on robots have further fueled the market growth. For instance iRobot Corporationâ€™s iRobot 900 series robots costs around USD 54,500 on its website. Whereas, the same product is available on eBay for a price of USD 49,000. This cost advantage bodes well for the growth of the online segment.

The growth of the offline distribution channel segment can be attributed to the preference of the geriatric population for a look and feel before buying consumer electronics. The growing emphasis of manufacturers on establishing partnerships with distributors such as Robopolis and Snow Joe, LLC has driven the growth of the offline segment. For instance, iRobot Corporation established a partnership with Robopolis for the distribution of its cleaning robots in Europe. Robopolis makes more than 80% of sales through offline channels that have boosted the growth of the offline segment.

End-use Insights

The residential end use segment dominated the market in 2018 as a result of the rising adoption of floor-cleaning robots and pet hair-cleaning robots. The increased demand for IoT enabled robots for residential applications has led to the growth of the segment. Various government initiatives towards the promotion for the adoption of residential robots such as provision of subsidies on purchase of robotic vacuums bodes well for the growth of the segment. For instance, beginning from July 2019, the South Korean government is providing subsidies to consumers on the purchase of cleaning robots.

The industrial segment is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption in industries such as manufacturing, automotive, and food and beverage. In recent years, increasing preference of manufacturers for the development of robotic vacuum cleaners specific to a certain industry has boosted the growth of the segment. For instance, Xenex Germ-Zapping Robots has designed a cleaning robot to kill bacteria in hospitals. Furthermore, increasing adoption of these machines in warehouses of the retail industry has contributed to the growth of the market.

Regional Insights of Cleaning Robot Market

The rise in labor costs and preference for robotics is a major trend witnessed across the U.S. market. High demand for cleaning robots and wide availability of various distribution channels such as online stores, retail stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets are the driving factors in the growth of the regional market. Additionally, the regional market exhibits lucrative opportunities such as cleaning innovations and constant demands for efficient housekeeping services. In addition, the rise in the number of working households in the region has boosted the demand for robotic vacuum cleaners.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR as China holds a major stake in e-commerce for robotic appliances. The presence of middle-class population and high demand for these machines is creating a niche in the regional market. Japan is a growing market with a large stake in robotics and is anticipated to witness a huge demand for service robots in the near future. It also has a worldwide presence posing as a leader in the production market. Japan ranks fourth in terms of the manufacturing of service robots. Various foreign companies are strengthening their business presence in Japan in terms of production partnership or sales partnership.

Market Share Insights of Cleaning Robot Market

Some of the key players in the market are Ecovacs Robotics, Inc.; ILIFE Robotics Technology; iRobot Corporation; LG Electronics; Maytronics; Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions (Pvt.) Limited; Neato Robotics, Inc.; Nilfisk Group; Pentair plc; and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and effective collaborations are some of the major strategies adopted by the key players. For instance, in June 2019, iRobot Corporation acquired Root Robotics – a company that provides residential robots. The acquisition enhanced the companyâ€™s portfolio and its share in the market.

Companies in the market are exploring opportunities to innovate and launch new products and upgrade earlier systems. These companies are investing heavily in research and development activities. For instance, in December 2018, Neato Robotics launched the new zone cleaning robot – Botvac D7 Connected. The robot uses LiDAR technology to scan and map the efficient course of cleaning the designated room. It also enables buyers to identify trouble zones and target them specifically.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Cleaning Robot Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global cleaning robot market report based on type, product, charging type, operation mode, distribution channel, end use, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Floor-cleaning Robot

Pool-cleaning Robot

Window-cleaning Robot

Lawn-cleaning Robot

Others

Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

In-house

Outdoor

Charging Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Automatic Charging

Manual Charging

Operation Mode Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Self-drive

Remote Control

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Online

Offline

End-use Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Cleaning Robot in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Cleaning Robot Market Size, Share, Global Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2019-2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580