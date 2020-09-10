Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Smoke Evacuation Systems market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Smoke Evacuation Systems Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Smoke Evacuation Systems market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Size, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2026 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Global Smoke Evacuation Systems Market

The global smoke evacuation systems market size was valued at USD 145.4 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The increasing number of laparoscopic and cosmetic surgeries, health hazard concerns for healthcare professionals, and supportive government initiatives are the major factors propelling the market. Surgical smoke is a hazardous by-product produced from the use of electro-surgical pencils, lasers, ultrasonic devices, and other surgical devices. Associated benefits such as mitigating risk pertinent to the smoke plumes, enhanced visibility, especially during laser and minimally invasive procedures, and reduced build up on camera lenses are anticipated to increase the adoption of smoke evacuation systems in the near future.

Increasing surgical procedures, particularly cosmetic surgeries, is driving the demand for smoke evacuation systems. According to a report published by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons 2018, more than 17.7 million cosmetic surgeries were done in U.S. There has been a 4-5% increase in the cosmetic surgical procedures in U.S. in 2018 compared to 2017 and the trend is anticipated to continue in the near future. This, in turn, is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the smoke evacuation systems market over the forecast period.

Increasing medical tourism in Asian countries such as Thailand, India, and Malaysia for laparoscopic and cosmetic surgeries is further expected to increase the demand for smoke evacuation systems in hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. According to the Minister of State for Tourism, around 4.95 lakh patients visited India in 2017 for surgeries. According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), 40.0 million tourists were expected in 2019, inclusive of health and medical tourists.

Manufacturers are progressively focusing on novel product development and marketing of smoke evacuation systems. For instance, in March 2017, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. launched IntelliCart system. It is a vacuum smoke evacuation system with clog-free suction and is used to remove smoke plumes during surgical procedures.

Product Insights of Global Smoke Evacuation Systems Market

The smoke evacuating systems segment accounted for the largest share in 2018. Increased adoption of this portable system, coupled with the applicability of the portable unit, is the key growth driver for these systems. Associated benefits such as hassle-free movement and high-flow vacuum evacuation are further anticipated to increase the adoption of these products over the forecast period.

The smoke evacuation tubings segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period as these tubings connect to both, the central vacuum and liquid traps evacuators. Moreover, exemption from tariff on Chinese Goods by the U.S. Trade (Trump administration) in 2018, is anticipated to increase acceptance of these products for radiotherapy, surgical, and dental devices by healthcare practitioners and facilities.

Applications Insights

The laparoscopic surgeries segment accounted for the largest share in 2018. Rising adoption of smoke evacuation systems for surgical procedures for the treatment of Crohns disease, diverticulitis, ulcerative colitis, and obesity is a key driver for the growth of this segment. As per the Public health and WHO Global Health Observatory (GHO) date, from 2011 and 2016, the frequencies of laparoscopic appendectomy procedures performed in hospitals increased from 121.9 in 2011 to 124.7 in 2016 (per 100,000 inhabitants). Rising patient pool and increasing adoption of smoke evacuators for the aforementioned surgical procedures are expected to increase the revenue for this segment over the forecast period.

The medical aesthetic surgeries segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons 2018, an increase in the number of top cosmetic surgeries has been witnessed. For instance, liposuction and breast augmentation was up by 5% and 4% respectively, from 2017 to 2018. With the increase in cosmetic surgery procedures, especially in Thailand, U.S., and European countries, the adoption of smoke evacuation systems is anticipated to gain momentum, thereby providing lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years.

End-user Insights of Global Smoke Evacuation Systems Market

The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share during the forecast period, owing tohigh frequency of surgeries and rapid adoption of smoke evacuation systems. Moreover, a few states in U.S. are employing preventive measures by mandating the usage of smoke evacuation systems in hospitals and ambulatory care centers. For instance, Rhode Island and Colorado, in 2018 and 2019 respectively, addressed the concern of surgical smoke and implemented a policy where it is mandatory to adopt smoke evacuation systems in all hospitals and ambulatory surgical facilities.

Ambulatory surgical centers (ASC) is projected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period as the cost of operation in ambulatory surgical centers is less as compared to hospitals. Some states also allow reimbursements, thus making ASCs more popular. Moreover, increasing number of targeted procedures conducted annually in ASCs is propelling the demand for smoke evacuating systems in these facilities. The cosmetic surgery centers segment is also expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of cosmetic surgeries and rising disposable income.

Regional Insights of Global Smoke Evacuation Systems Market

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2018 owing to increased cases of laparoscopic as well as aesthetic surgeries such as Botox, where the usage of laser treatment results in smoke plumes during the surgery. Regulatory bodies such as the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) identified surgical smoke as a threat. The NIOSH is creating awareness in order to reduce exposure to smoke plumes. In 2017, the Canadian Standards Association set a guideline regarding the management of surgical plumes. The CSA Z305.13:13 standard regarding plume scavenging in diagnostic, therapeutic, surgical, and aesthetic settings was set to manage plumes extending to all surgical settings based on risk assessment. The aforementioned initiatives are expected to further increase the penetration of smoke evacuation systems in this regional market.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a lucrative rate during the forecast period. The urgent need to curb surgical smoke plumes during surgeries is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, influx of medical tourism in Asia Pacific countries such as China, Thailand, and India is expected to drive the market growth in the region. Health insurance in developed countries does not typically cover surgeries such as cosmetic and dental surgeries. Healthcare insurers therefore encourage patients to travel to countries which offer lower-priced medical treatments, which, in turn, drives the growth of the medical tourism industry in Asia Pacific.

Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Share Insights

The market is competitive in nature and marked by the presence of various large and medium industry participants. It is dominated by companies such as CONMED Corporation, Stryker, Ethicon, and Medtronic Plc. Major players are focusing on implementing new strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, market penetration, partnerships, and distribution agreements to increase their revenue share. For instance, in February 2019, CONMED acquired Buffalo Filter LLC which develops surgical smoke evacuation technologies. This platform technology is intended to provide high growth opportunities for the market.

In June 2018, Stryker Corporation acquired SafeAir AG. This acquisition is complementary to the surgical business of Stryker corporation and was intended to strengthen the smoke evacuation product line in both U.S. and Europe. Moreover, industry players are increasingly involved in educating the healthcare professionals in order to manage the operations of smoke evacuation systems. For instance, in May 2018, Ethicon launched a solution for bariatric revision surgery encompassing a professional education and training and portfolio of products in order to manage the challenges of reoperations.This was initiated to create awareness among professionals of the risk of surgical smoke plumes.=

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Global Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global smoke evacuation systems market report on the basis of product, application, end user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

Smoke Evacuating Systems

Stationary Systems

Portable Systems

Smoke Evacuation Filters

Ultra-low Penetration Air (ULPA) Filters

Charcoal Filters

In-line Filters

Pre-filters

Smoke Evacuation Pencils & Wands

Smoke-Evac Fusion Products (Shrouds)

Smoke Evacuation Tubings

Accessories

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

Laparoscopic Surgeries

Medical Aesthetic Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cosmetic Surgery Centers

Dental Clinics

Veterinary Hospital & Clinics

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Smoke Evacuation Systems in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Size, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2026 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580