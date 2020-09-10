Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Clinical Workflow Solutions market.

The global clinical workflow solutions market size was valued at USD 6.0 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.3% by 2026. The healthcare system is constantly being challenged to provide good quality health care. Aging populations, diminishing resources, budget restraint, and lack of standard devised clinical SOPs and treatment regimens are some of the key factors that have fueled demand for quality care. In order to fulfill this, hospitals are more openly migrating to technology-driven frameworks.

Hospitals and medical settings are in the process of integrating workflows of tedious documentation, medical and administrative staff management along with easy access to the patients clinical and administrative data in all the departments. Furthermore, multi modal hospitals need to share the data with their branch offices thus rising usage of interoperable quality solutions. An increase in demand for improved clinician productivity and patient-centered care delivery from caregivers is bolstering the demand for these systems.

The importance of clinical workflow management system have been acknowledged across several entities including public and private sectors. Furthermore, clinical settings are undertaking initiatives for promoting the installation and integration of EHR and clinical decision support systems. This, in turn, is expected to positively impact the market for clinical workflow solutions by encouraging hospitals to implement such services.

Rapid technological innovations that allow easy adaptability and reduced complexities are driving the adoption rate. Implementation of cloud-based computing to upgrade the clinical database management platforms is anticipated to influence the growth during the forecast period. These systems enable ease of data storage and retrieval. Furthermore, effective incorporation of interoperability in the healthcare sector has significantly bolstered the use of clinical workflow systems.

Market entities are striving for enhancing the presence by the development of said software. The emergence of collaborations among workflow service providers and hospitals has witnessed a significant increase. Supportive government initiatives and recognition to encourage the adoption of EHR systems are further expected to increase demand for clinical workflow management system in the coming years.

Type Insights of Clinical Workflow Solutions Market

Data integration systems are highly preferred by healthcare providers owing to increasing data volumes and need for integration to curb rising costs. Caregivers are looking for an integrated system that enables users to access patient information across the complete continuum of care. This drove the adoption of data integration solutions in 2018. Factors such as increased adoption of electronic medical records, interoperability solutions, regulatory reforms and requirements, and shifting of focus towards value-based services are propelling the segment growth.

Care collaboration solutions are expected to witness lucrative growth over the coming years as a consequence of the increased emphasis on patient-centric services. Payers, employer groups, and government bodies are adopting integrated solutions to address their management needs. Care management solutions offer effective workflow methodologies and improves patient care, which saves both time and cost.

Technological advancements in wireless technology, computing power, and miniaturization are key drivers for innovations in medical technology. This leads to the development of connected health devices that can create, collect, analyze, and transfer the information. Connectivity between devices and sensors enables providers to streamline clinical operations and workflow management and helps in improving patient care. Growing demand for improving workflow efficiency in medical facilities is propelling the demand over the forecast period.

End-use Insights

Hospitals captured the largest clinical workflow solution market share in 2018, owing to the applicability, rising number of healthcare facilities clubbed with associated data that needs proper management along with privacy. In addition, government initiatives to support the healthcare sector and simplify the complexity of a huge volume of data in hospitals are further expected to drive the clinical workflow solutions market. For instance, according to the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) in 2019, more than 60% of the hospitals have adopted EHR technology. In addition, according to the West Health Institute (WHI), adoption of interoperability solutions can result in a significant reduction in healthcare spending in the U.S.

In addition, rising demand for workflow and the ongoing trend for connected hospitals are expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. The high demand for collaborative and integrated care delivery, unified critical clinical communications, and streamlined process for call scheduling are the factors contributing towards its largest revenue share.

The ambulatory care centers segment is anticipated to witness a lucrative growth rate over the forecast period owing to the hike in outpatient admissions. Implementation of IT solutions in ambulatory care centers helps in reducing medical errors and enhances communication between nursing staff, physicians, pharmacies, and patients family. High adoption rates of such technologically advanced systems in outpatient centers expedite treatment and offer cost-effective outcomes.

With the rising demand for home healthcare, providers are introducing newer technologies and software to improve the quality of services being provided. An increase in demand for value-based care models and improving collaboration between providers and payers are anticipated to fuel the adoption of clinical workflow management system in long term facilities over the forecast period.

Regional Insights of Clinical Workflow Solutions Market

North America dominated the market for clinical workflow solutions in 2018. Factors such as, increasing number of R&D activities and patient admission in the hospitals leading to high volume of data entry are anticipated to impel regional growth. In addition, increasing government initiatives regarding effective usage of interoperability, EHR, and other solutions and increasing focus on patient care are driving the market for clinical workflow solutions in the region. Moreover, rising healthcare spending on digitization for secure exchange of data within organizations, supports the market for clinical workflow solutions with the largest revenue contribution. For instance, according to an article published in EHR intelligence in August 2018, since 2011, the federal government had invested USD 38 billion, requiring doctors and hospitals to install EHR systems through the MU program in Medicare and Medicaid.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for clinical workflow solutions with increasing investments from emerging economies. The projected CAGR for this market is anticipated to be about 13.7%, during the forecast period. There is a significant increase in demand for healthcare information technology solutions in the medical sector. Supportive government initiatives for the implementation of eHealth, improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing medical tourism, and high demand for quality healthcare are the factors driving the regional market.

Market Share Insights of Clinical Workflow Solutions Market

The companies that dominate the global market for clinical workflow solutions include McKesson Corporation; Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.; NextGen Healthcare Information Systems; Cisco; AthenaHealth; Philips Healthcare; Cerner Corporation; GE Healthcare Allscripts; and Koninklijke Philips N.V. Leading healthcare providers and hospitals have renewed or entered into licensing deals with the IT solutions providers to use their products available in the market, which is anticipated to enhance the market for clinical workflow solutions.

Growing investments by key market players to develop advanced systems for healthcare management is one of the key contributors to growth. The development of new products and strategic alliances, including promotional activities, partnership agreements, and mergers, are instrumental in keeping competitive rivalry at a high level.

In addition, major companies are collaborating with government associations to innovate workflow solutions. For instance, in September 2018, The American Medical Association (AMA) and Google collaborated to introduce AMA Health Care Interoperability and Innovation Challenge. This challenge aims to inspire novel examples of mobile health technology such as wearable devices and applications that effectively monitor and share medical data between patients and physicians to improve chronic disease management. Initiatives like these are expected to foster the adoption of clinical workflow solutions over the forecast period.

