Europe automotive tow bars market was valued at US$ 1,296.26million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,465.05million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The Europe Automotive Tow Bars Market is growing along with the Automotive and Transportation industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Europe automotive tow bars market in the region is driven by various inorganic marketing strategies adopted by the companies. For instance, Horizon Global, a manufacturer and distributor of a wide variety of high-quality, custom-engineered towing, in Europe, North America, and Australia, acquired Brink Group, a European towing systems company. The Brink Group generates ~1 million tow bars yearly; its products can be found on ~25 million vehicles globally. The acquisition enabled Horizon Global portfolio to optimize the company’s industry-leading product innovation and manufacturing capabilities.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Automotive and Transportation industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Automotive Tow Bars in the market.

EUROPE AUTOMOTIVE TOW BARSMARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Automotive Tow Bars Market, by Product

Detachable Tow Bars

Retractable Tow Bars

Fixed Tow Bars

Others

Europe Automotive Tow Bars Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Anker and York Bars

BOSAL Group

Brink Group

Oris

PCT Automotive Limited

AloisKober GmbH

GDW NV

