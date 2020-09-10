The Europe choline chloride market is accounted to US$ 126.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 203.9 Mn by 2027.

The Europe Choline Chloride market is growing along with the chemicals and materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Choline chloride is to a great extent utilized as a feed added substance for quickening creature development in which the creature feed has encountered a noteworthy increment in the previous not many years. Choline chloride has additionally discovered a significant spot in the oil and gas industry to be utilized as a mud stabilizer and has been assessed to make a critical open door for the choline chloride showcase everywhere throughout the globe. Choline chloride is solvent in water just as in liquor which comprises of deliquescent white gems of nonpartisan pH that makes it perfect to be expended in the powdered or fluid structure.

Choline chloride is an important feed additive that is primarily used in poultry feed. Choline chloride, i.e., 2-hydroxyethyl-trimethyl ammonium hydroxide, is a rich source of vitamin B4 that has recently been claimed as a performance promoter in poultry. Choline in poultry feed helps in the prevention of conditions such as liver enlargement and perosis. Most significantly, the compound acts as a lipotropic agent that helps avoid the abnormal fatty infiltration in the liver and ensures proper metabolism of the body.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the chemicals and materials industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Choline Chloride assays in the market.

EUROPE CHOLINE CHLORIDE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Choline Chloride Market, by End User Industry

Feed Industry

Human Nutrition

Oil and Gas Industry

Others

Company Profiles

Balaji Amines Ltd.

Balchem Corporation

BASF SE

Eastman Chemical Company

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

NB Group Co., Ltd

Pestell Minerals & Ingredients Inc.

