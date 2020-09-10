Image sensor is used in devices such as digital cameras & varied camera modules that converts the optical image projected by the lens into electrical signals. CMOS is the latest technology that designs advanced image sensors. At first, photon flux is converted into charge, which is further converted to voltage, conversion then analog to digital conversion.

This technology uses two types of mechanisms to design image sensors, namely, front-side illuminated (FSI) and back-side illuminated (BSI) techniques. As per FSI technique, in-chip lens is placed at the front and photodiode at back. Moreover, when light enters through lens, it reaches the metal wiring, which reflects a part of light and the remaining light reaches the photodiode. Hence, photodiode receive less incoming light and produces low-resolution image. In BSI technique, metal wire grid is placed below the photodiode, allowing the complete incoming light reach the photodiode without any obstruction, which results into the conversion of photons to electrons.

Some of the key players of Asia-Pacific Image Sensors Market:

Sony Corporation,Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.,Himax Technologies, Inc.,OmniVision Technologies, Inc.,GalaxyCore Shanghai Corporation Ltd.,ON Semiconductor Corporation,SK Hynix, Inc.,Toshiba Corporation,Panasonic Corporation,SuperPix Micro Technology Co.,Ltd.

Increase in proliferation of smartphones, rise in investment in automotive sector by automotive companies and growth in demand for security & surveillance in public places drive the growth of Asia-Pacific image sensors market. The leading automotive companies are investing heavily to increase the comfort and safety levels of driver by implementing the advanced technology through association with technological companies.

Japan-based car manufactures such as Toyota Motor Corporation and Nissan Motor Company Ltd are implementing the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which offer parking assistance, collision avoidance systems, automatic headlight dimming, and lane departure warning. Decline in adoption of CCD image sensor and high manufacturing cost of image sensors are the factors that restrain the market growth. However, government rule on implementation of driver assistance system on vehicles is expected to provide opportunities for the key market players.

The market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and country. Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into charge-coupled device (CCD) and complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS). CMOS is the leading segment, which is further divided into front-side illuminated (FSI) and back-side illuminated (BSI). By application, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, defense & aerospace, medical, industrial, automotive, and security & surveillance. The countries analyzed in the report include China, Japan, India, Taiwan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Asia-Pacific Image Sensors market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2022 for overall Asia-Pacific Image Sensors market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

