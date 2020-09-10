3D printing technology is a rapid emerging technology, which empowers manufacturers in the medical sector to produce customized medical equipment and products. 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, utilizes a layer-by-layer addition technique to produce physical objects from a three-dimensional digital file. The 3D printing technology caters to the rising demands of personalized medical care by providing customized medical devices based on individual needs.

In addition, it enables surgeons to plan surgeries, which in turn helps to reduce the operative risks involved during complex procedures, risk of infection, and decrease the duration of anesthesia exposure. This would enable patients to recover faster and reduce the hospital stay duration. In addition, 3D printing technology would facilitate surgeons to improve the success rate of complicated procedures.

Some of the key players of 3D Printing Healthcare Market:

3D Systems Corporations, Stratasys Ltd., SLM Solutions Group AG, EnvisionTEC, Arcam AB, Organovo Holdings, Inc., Oxford Performance Materials, Inc., Materialise NV, Bio3D Technologies, and Cyfuse Medical K.K.

MARKET BY COMPONENT

System/Device

Materials

Services

ARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

Droplet Deposition (DD)

Fused deposition modeling (FDM) technology

Low-temperature Deposition Manufacturing (LDM)

Multiphase Jet Solidification (MJS)

Photopolymerization

MARKET BY APPLICATION

External wearable devices

Clinical study devices

Implants

Tissue engineering

Moreover, this technology has revolutionized preclinical drug testing by facilitating testing on 3D printed organs as an alternative to animal testing. The recent success in the 3D printing of tablets has opened new avenues for the 3D printing technology for use in the pharmaceutical industry.

The world 3D printing healthcare market was evaluated at $579.0 million in 2014 and is estimated to garner $2,363.8 million by 2020, registering a CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period 20152020. This market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period on account of the numerous technological innovations in this sector. In addition, augmented R&D investments, rapidly expanding customer base, increasing scope of biomedical applications, and extensive research and development activities at the academic and industrial level have fueled the market growth.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global 3D Printing Healthcare market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2020 for overall 3D Printing Healthcaremarket with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Forecast and analysis of 3D Printing Healthcare Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2014 –2020 Forecast and analysis of 3D Printing Healthcare Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

