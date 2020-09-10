As technology continues to evolve, a world which is globally connected is fast becoming a reality. The number of devices used and owned by us is constantly rising and our desire to control and keep track of our ever increasing number of activities keeps growing. This culminates in one glaring question that perturbs both consumers and the display industry: Where will this desired information be exhibited- The obvious answer would be screen display.

Overall, screen display technologies continue to grow at a rapid rate. One such interesting technology is Screen less Display. It is a system where data/information is transmitted through a video source without using a projector or screen. Screen less display manufacturers are developing computer-enhanced technology that can act as major game changer in the technology industry in years to come. Low power requirement, low cost, wider view, high portability and enhanced privacy are some of the factors which drive this technology.

Some of the key players of Screenless Display Market:

Google, Displair, Kapsys, Microsoft Company and Avegant.

The lack of space which constitutes a flaw for screen-based displays acts as a growth opportunity for screenless displays. The screen less display market has witnessed substantial growth in 2013 and various companies have developed various devices in this field, such as mobile phones for elderly and blind people, bionic contact lenses, virtual reality headsets and holograms.

MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

Visual Image

Retinal Display

Synaptic Interface

MARKET BY APPICATION

Mobile Phones

Screenless Laptops

Screenless Televisions

Touchless Interfaces

Technological advancements based on consumer preferences is a key strategy utilized by Google. The Google glass developed by Google is in high demand across the US. The key players in the global market are Google, Displair, Kapsys, Microsoft Company and Avegant.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Screenless Display market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2020 for overall Screenless Displaymarket with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Global analysis of Screenless Display Market from 2015–2020 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Screenless Display Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2015 –2020 Forecast and analysis of Screenless Display Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Screenless Display Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Screenless Display Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

