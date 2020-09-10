Deep frozen food products that can be stored and used over a long time period are referred as frozen foods. Extensively used frozen food products include frozen ready-to-eat meals, fruits & vegetables, meat & poultry, sea food, soups and similar others. Global frozen food market comprises of retail as well as business customers. Retail customers of frozen food are individuals and households whereas business customers include hotel chains, fast food outlets, caterers and other business buyers.

Retail customers mostly prefer cooked and semi-cooked ready-to-eat food, meat and soups amongst others. While business customers majorly use frozen meat, sea food, frozen pizza crust, bread, frozen dough, potatoes and vegetables as key ingredients for preparing food for end customers. Geographically, Europe is are the largest market, closely followed by North America.

Some of the key players of Frozen Food Market:

Aryzta A.G., General Mills Inc., Kraft Foods Group Inc., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Europastry S.A., JBS S.A, Kellogg Company, Nestle S.A. and Flower Foods.

The world frozen food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2015 2020. The growth of the frozen food market would primarily be driven by the growing demand and consumption of frozen foods in the developing markets such as India, China, and other Asian countries.

Increase in disposable income coupled with change in lifestyle and food habits are major factors boosting the market growth in these regions. Moreover, rapidly increasing number of large retail chains including hypermarkets and supermarkets has bolstered the demand of frozen food in developing Asian countries

Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Frozen Food market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2020 for overall Frozen Foodmarket with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

