The production and consumption of meat has considerably increased worldwide over the years. Poultry meat has a higher demand among consumers, as it is less expensive compared to other meat products. Processed poultry meat is derived from the processing and treatment of raw poultry meat to prolong its shelf life and to enhance its taste.

These processes includes use of chemical preservatives such as sodium nitrite. Processed poultry has gained higher acceptance over other meat, such as pork and beef, owing to high protein content and affordable price. Increased intake of poultry meat due its high protein content amongst health conscious individuals is a key factor boosting the growth of the market

BRF S.A.,Cherkizovo Group,Hormel Foods Corporation,Marfrig Global Foods S.A.,Nippon Meat Packers, Inc.,Tyson Foods, Inc.,Smithfield Foods, Inc.,Sanderson Farms,JBS S.A.,Cargill, Inc.

The processed poultry meat market is segmented on the basis of type of poultry, product type, end user and geography. The type of poultry segment is further classified into chicken meat, turkey meat, duck meat and others. The product type segment comprises of cured and uncured products. End user segment is categorized into retail and food service industry. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA regions.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2015 – 2020. The poultry chicken meat segment contributed the largest market share in 2014, followed by turkey meat. The popularity of uncured processed poultry meat products has increased owing to the use of natural preservatives. Based on the end user, retail segment accounted for a significant market share in 2014.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Processed Poultry Meat market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2020 for overall Processed Poultry Meatmarket with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Global analysis of Processed Poultry Meat Market from 2014 – 2020 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Processed Poultry Meat Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2014 – 2020 Forecast and analysis of Processed Poultry Meat Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

