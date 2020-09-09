Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the North America Geosynthetics market.

The North America geosynthetics market size was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. The rising demand for hotels and high-rise luxury buildings for the development of the tourism sector is expected to augment the demand for geosynthetics in the construction sector in North America.

Mexico is expected to be an attractive construction market in the region. This can be attributed to ongoing development of the industrial service segment, fewer number of days to obtain construction permits, thriving manufacturing base, a growing labor pool, and easy access to reserves. Rising penetration of geosynthetic products in the construction sector is likely to impact its demand positively.

Easy availability of raw materials such as polypropylene on account of the high prevalence of petrochemical complexes of companies, including Chevron Phillips, ExxonMobil, Shell, and BP, encourages market players for increased production. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the demand for geosynthetic products in U.S. over the forecast period.

A majority of the shale gas in North America is produced in countries such as U.S. and Canada owing to huge reserves. The shale gas boom in U.S. has changed the overall energy scenario of the nation and has led to the subsequent rise in demand for geosynthetic products for lining applications. Therefore, increasing drilling activities for shale gas and tight oil in the country is projected to drive the North America geosynthetics market over the forecast period.

Geosynthetic products, particularly geomembrane, are used to effectively line disposal and storage ponds for freshwater required during hydraulic fracturing in the exploration and production (E&P) of unconventional sources such as tight oil and shale gas. These products also provide a lining to flow backwater, a by-product comprising a high level of salt and chemicals used in the hydraulic fracturing process.

Geosynthetics are susceptible to rupture if the overlying layer above is displaced or too shallow. This rupture may result in permanently damaging the sheet. These problems of blocking, clogging, and rupture would require the frequent changing of geotextile sheets, thus posing a challenge for the geosynthetic manufacturers.

Product Insights of North America Geosynthetics Market

Geosynthetic products such as geotextiles are manufactured using natural fibers in the form of wool mulch, wood shavings, jute nets, and paper strips. The demand for natural geotextiles in North America is estimated to reach USD 133.9 million by 2025 on account of the increasing environmental awareness in the region.

Rising expenditure on landfills in the mining industry, on account of the implementation of various environmental protection programs in this industry, is expected to promote the incorporation of geosynthetic products, mainly geomembranes, over the forecast period. In addition, geosynthetics are used as a containment solution in crude oil production sites, exploration fields, stormwater management ponds, and recreational ponds, thereby driving the market growth.

The primary function of geogrids is reinforcement; however, the product is also used for waterproofing, asphalt overlay, and stabilization and separation. In addition, the product is used as sheet anchors or gabions, inserted between geomembranes and geotextiles, and as a foundation mattress for supporting embankment over soft soils.

Geonets are estimated to witness register a CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2025 in terms of revenue on account of the products use for creating an overlay system on distressed pavements. This helps in reducing the concentration of stress in small areas and slowing down the development of reflective cracks on paved roads.

Country Insights

Rising awareness regarding investments in public infrastructure on account of the increasing volatility of oil prices is anticipated to drive the demand for geosynthetic materials such as geocells and geotextiles for earth reinforcement in infrastructure projects. Furthermore, the presence of stable regulations in Saskatchewan supporting companies for expanding existing operations as well as new investments is likely to drive North America geosynthetics market growth.

Upcoming construction projects near the Mexico-U.S. border implement a combination of traditional techniques from Mexico and advanced technologies from U.S. These projects are expected to drive the demand for geosynthetics in several construction projects. Mexico is expected to register a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2025, in terms of revenue.

Rising investments by the British Columbian government in community infrastructure projects such as drinking water, solid waste management, and wastewater management are anticipated to boost the demand for geomembranes in water and waste management. In addition, other community infrastructure projects related to roads, highways, bridges, and airport improvements are expected to drive the demand for geotextiles for providing stabilization to the structures.

Nevada is anticipated to reach USD 219.2 million by 2025. The infrastructure sector of Nevada has witnessed steady improvement over the past several decades and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. This would lead to an increased demand for geosynthetic products such as geogrids, geocells, and geonets for various infrastructure projects, including railways, roadways, and dam constructions.

Market Share Insights of North America Geosynthetics Market

The major players in the North America market include AGRU America, Inc.; Propex Operating Company, LLC; and Koninklijke Ten Cate bv. Manufacturers are focusing on several efficient and effective distribution channels. As a result, the companies are likely to establish partnerships with e-commerce portals to ensure that buyers have easy access to geosynthetic products.

Changing standards and regulations regarding environment protection, coupled with the governmental policies concerning infrastructural growth, is anticipated to drive the product demand in the region. This, in turn, is expected to encourage geosynthetic manufacturers to expand their presence in the region.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of North America Geosynthetics Market Research Report

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at regional, country, and province levels and provides an analysis of latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the North America geosynthetics market report on the basis of product and country:

Product Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Geotextiles

By Material

Natural

Jute

Others

Synthetic

Polypropylene

Polyester

Polyethylene

By Product

Woven

Non-woven

Knitted

By Application

Erosion control

Reinforcement

Drainage systems

Lining systems

Asphalt overlays

Separation & stabilization

Silt Fences

Geomembranes

By Material

HDPE

LDPE

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Others

By Application

Waste management

Water management

Mining

Lining Systems

Others

By Technology

Extrusion

Calendering

Others

Geogrids

By Material

HDPE

Polypropylene

Polyester

By Application

Road construction

Railroad

Soil reinforcement

Others

By Product

Uniaxial

Biaxial

Multi-axial

Geonets

By Material

HDPE

MDPE

Others

By Application

Road construction

Drainage

Railroad

Others

Geocells

By Material

HDPE

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

By Application

Earth reinforcement

Load support

Tree root protection

Slope protection

Others

