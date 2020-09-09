Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Trail Running Shoes market.

The global trail running shoes market size was valued at USD 5.97 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2025. Rising popularity of trail running is projected to drive the product demand. Increasing popularity of outdoor sports and recreational activities is anticipated to further support the market growth. Rising safety concerns during off-road running is increasing the demand for shoes designed specifically for trail running.

Increasing participation in trail running is anticipated to drive the demand for shoes over the forecast period. Growing female participation is also driving the demand for trail shoes. From 2014 to 2017, the female participation in running increased from 22% to 34%. According to the American Trail Running Association, majority of trail runners are in the age group 40 to 59 years accounting for 53% of all the participants, while the age group 20 to 39 years accounted for 34% of the participants in 2018. Also, as per the Physical Activity Council, the participation rate in outdoor activity increased from 53.9% in 2013 to 59.2% in 2018. Increasing demand of trail running shoes among participants to maintain safety and reduce the chances of injuries and fatigue is expected to drive the market in near future.

Growing popularity of trail running events, such as Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) is also supporting the market growth. The demand for entry in this event witnessed 68% rise from 2016 to 2019. In 2019, the event received 26,000 applications from 10,000 places. There are around 4,300 races are certified and recognized by the International Trail Running Association (ITRA) and around 10,000 events taking place worldwide.Consumers prefer trail running shoes over regular running shoes owing to the build quality and trail specific designs. These footwear are beefier to handle the rough and rugged terrain which reduces the chances of sprained ankle. The rugged sole offer better traction on the middy and wet trails compared to other type of footwear. Also, growing trend of ethical consumerism is creating more opportunities for new players in the market. Projects such as Clean Run-a cross-brand open source platform collaboration to accelerate the development of sustainable trail running shoes-is used in increasing consumer awareness.

Growing trend of ultra-trail running is driving the demand for gadgets, clothing, safety equipment, footwear required for trail running. Ultra-trail running witnessed an average of 14% year-on-year growth over the past 25 years. The participants belonging to this group are the core consumers of trail running shoes. They prefer this type of footwear to maintain grip over dirt, mud, gravel, roots, and rock slabs, along with minimizing foot injuries.

Type Insights of Trail Running Shoes Market

By Type, the trail running shoes market is segmented as light, rugged, and off trail running shoes. Light trail running shoes was the largest segment in 2018 and is estimated to register the fastest CGAR over the forecasted period. Consumers prefer purchasing this type of shoes for fire roads, gravel paths, and rolling hills. The shoes are preferred by the beginners owing to the light weight and high traction on the soil. The minimal cushioning ensures safety of the feet while making the runners feel more in touch with the trail.

Rugged trail running shoes is also estimated to witness strong growth over the forecasted period. These shoes are highly preferred by consumers who prefer running on hiking trails. The sturdy material and enhanced underfoot protection increase the use of shoes on a range of terrains. Also, the diverse lug pattern provide grip and stopping power at any angle. Also, the demand for off trail running shoes is estimated to grow steadily over the forecasted period.

Distribution Channel Insights

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline. Offline distribution channel held the largest market share in 2018. Consumers prefer purchasing footwear and other accessories from the stores to find the right fit, to understand the mechanism and functionality of shoes, and choose from the available variety of cushioning. The segment is projected to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

Online segment is estimated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Increase in social media marketing is supporting the growth of online distribution channel. Factors, such as availability of a wide range of products with an option to compare them based on features and prices, swift product delivery, and easy returns policies are anticipated to drive the segment growth. Consumers prefer multi brand online retailers to save time. Discounts offered by several manufacturers is shifting consumer preference from brick and mortar to online stores. Availability of attractive discounts and increased focus of the companies on direct-to-consumer retail are other factors expected to boost the growth.

Regional Insights of Trail Running Shoes Market

North America is estimated to be the largest market for the trail running shoes over the forecast period. Significant rise in outdoor activity and focus of people on health is driving the demand for outdoor equipment, active wear, and footwear among others, which in turn is anticipated to fuel the regional growth. As per the American Trail Running Association, 83% of runners wore trail-specific shoes while training on trails in 2019, compared to 78% in 2018. Also, 83% of runners wore trail-specific shoes while racing on the same surface during the year, compared to 77% in 2018.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region over the forecasted period. The demand is majorly driven by China, owing to growing number of participants and races in the country. In China, in last five years, the number of trail running events increased from almost zero to 1,500 in 2019. Also, several races, such as Ultra Gobi and Hong Kong 100-both meeting the western standards-are gaining popularity in the region. The trend of trail running is supported by boom in marathon running. Asia Pacific witnessed a 262.9% growth in marathon running from 2008 to 2018 whereas the worldwide growth was 49.4% during the same period.

Market Share Insights of Trail Running Shoes Market

Key market players are VF Corporation; New Balance Athletics, Inc.; Wolverine World Wide Inc.; Brooks Sports, Inc.; Adidas AG; Nike Inc.; Skechers U.S.A, Inc.; Asics Group; Deckers Outdoor Corporation; and Amer Sports. The market is niche in some region and very fragmented in nature. The key players focus on product development and innovation to increase the performance of the shoes. For instance, Brooks Sports Inc., an American company engaged in manufacturing of running shoes for men and women, launched midsole DNA AMP in 2017. This technology absorbs the foot strokes impact and channels it upward providing enhanced performance to the runners.

