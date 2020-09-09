Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Aluminum Curtain Wall market.

The global aluminum curtain wall market size was valued at USD 31.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027. The market is expected to witness an incremental growth in demand, owing to growing needs to secure outside walls of business structures including, industrial facilities and workplaces. Aluminum curtain walls are used in several types of residential and commercial buildings to resist air and water infiltration, support its own dead load weight forces, and withstand wind loads. The market for aluminum curtain wall is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to growing demand for lightweight curtain walls in construction projects and shift toward low-cost metals with high sustainability.

Increasing demand for energy-efficient curtain walls is expected to spur the growth of the market for aluminum curtain wall over the forecast period. Commercial buildings and sports arenas have high energy requirements and account for more than 50% of the total energy consumption. Manufacturers have been focusing on green buildings and energy-efficient curtain walls to reduce energy and operational costs by using sustainable building materials. Furthermore, the demand for aluminum curtain wall is anticipated to increase over the forecast period, owing to benefits such as prevention of water penetration, energy efficiency, air impermeability, filtration of natural light, lightweight, cost-effectiveness, and easy assembly.

Factors such as combined efforts by governments across the globe to construct green buildings are expected to increase demand for aluminum curtain walls. Government incentives, coupled with increased recognition and promotion of green brands, owing to their health and environmental benefits, are driving the green buildings industry. Curtain wall systems are briskly attaining attractiveness in such construction activities because they offer advantages such as high-energy efficiency and low Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions. The above mentioned advantages of aluminum curtain walls are encouraging market growth over the forecast period.

Moreover, rapid urbanization and growing disposable income in the developing economies of Asia Pacific countries, such as India, China, Japan, and Thailand, are likely to drive the construction of residential buildings, industries, and offices. Also, growing interest from rising economies and the development of eco-friendly business structures are some primary factors providing growth opportunities for the market in the near future. This, in turn, is encouraging the growth of the aluminum curtain wall market.

Type Insights of Aluminum Curtain Wall Market

Aluminum curtain wall can be broadly segmented into three types, stick-built, semi-unitized, and unitized. Unitized aluminum curtain wall systems accounted for more than 60% of the total market share in 2019 and the segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This growth can be ascribed to numerous benefits, such as low labor costs, low installation costs,reduced site operations, increased energy efficiency, and high quality, provided by the systems. The fabrication process for unitized systems is reliable as the systems are constructed in an assembly line process under controlled conditions.

The stick-built segment accounted for a significant market share in 2019 and is expected to witness a CAGR exceeding 9.0% over the forecast period. These systems facilitate easy detailing of connections and larger tolerances in a building structure, as the system assembling takes place on-site. The semi-unitized segment is likely to witness a moderate growth rate in 2027. The growth can be ascribed to the benefits offered as these systems have huge labor requirements for field jointing work and require high erection time.

Application Insights of Aluminum Curtain Wall Market

The commercial segment dominated the market for aluminum curtain wall with a value of over USD 20.0 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9.5% from 2020 to 2027. It is likely to remain an essential segment in emerging economies, owing to growing demand for high-end entertainment, and recreational and shopping complexes. Besides, developed regions governed by regulations on green buildings are leaning toward aluminum curtain walls. Additionally, the segment is anticipated to witness significant growth due to increasing demand for retail spaces and rising disposable income that has directly translated into increased spending on consumer goods.

Furthermore, the residential segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR exceeding 8.5% from 2020 to 2027. The residential vertical is anticipated to offersound growth opportunities for all players involved in the value chain of the market for aluminum curtain wall. The growth can be attributed to the prompt recovery of the U.S. housing market and an increase in residential construction activities across developing and developed economies. Developing countries are likely to have more demand for residential construction activities.

Regional Insights of Aluminum Curtain Wall Market

Based on region, the market for aluminum curtain wall has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The Asia Pacific region accounted for a significant market share in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR exceeding 11.0% over the forecast period. The region includes developing nations, such as India, China, and Japan, whose rate of development is faster than most other developing nations in the world. Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for nearly half of the global construction industry by 2020. A healthy spread of construction activity supports the stability of the Asian markets, along with government intervention enhancing majority of projects for infrastructure development.

Developed regions, such as Europe and North America, are expected to witness moderate growth from 2020 to 2027. The regions accounted for over 40.0% of the total market in 2019. The growth in the regions can be attributed to increasing disposable income, growing construction spending, and steady demand for sustainable curtain walls for reducing pollution and enhancing moisture resistance in high precipitation areas. Thus, contributing significant growth to Europe and North America market.

Market Share Insights of Aluminum Curtain Wall Market

The market includes the presence of large-scale and medium-scale aluminum curtain wall manufacturers. The major players include Alumil Aluminium Industry S.A.; EFCO Corporation; GUTMANN AG; HansenGroup Ltd.; and Kawneer Company, Inc. These companies are making huge investments in research and development for introducing eco-friendly systems.

Furthermore, they are emphasizing on strengthening their regional presence by collaborating with other companies for augmenting their market presence and achieving a competitive edge. For instance, in 2017, Apogee Enterprises, Inc. completed the acquisition of EFCO Corporation to enhance its growth strategies, increase its presence in the mid-size commercial buildings segment, extend its product offerings, and expand its geographic presence across U.S. Additionally, the acquisition enabled EFCO Corporation to capitalize on the market, product, and operational opportunities.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends from 2016 to 2027 in each of the sub-segments. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global aluminum curtain wall market report based on type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

Stick-built

Semi-unitized

Unitized

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

Commercial

Residential

