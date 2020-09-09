Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Antiviral Drugs market.

The global antiviral drugs market size was valued at USD 56.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of -2.3% over the forecast period. Antiviral drugs are used for the treatment of viral infections, such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis, and influenza. Broad-spectrum antiviral drugs can be used to treat a range of viruses. Moreover, several investigational drugs for the treatment of HIV infection are currently in the pipeline. Increasing instances of HIV infections are estimated to drive the demand for antiviral drugs.

Increasing prevalence of viral infections such as HIV, hepatitis, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and influenza is expected to drive the demand for antiviral drugs. For instance, according to data published by the WHO, hepatitis B caused around 887,000 deaths in 2015. Moreover, it was estimated that around 257 million patients were living with hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in 2015. This is expected to drive the demand for efficient treatment solutions such as antiviral drugs.

In addition, according to the Weekly U.S. Influenza Surveillance Report published by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 13 million flu cases were reported in 2019. Furthermore, according to data published by WebMD in 2018, around 60.0% of the total U.S. population has been exposed to cytomegalovirus (CMV), with a prevalence of around 90.0% in high-risk groups.

Factors such as competitive dynamics and drop in the price of U.S. Medicare hinder the demand for antiviral drugs. In addition, increasing preventive measures and awareness about the availability of vaccines for viral infections act as a restraint to the market growth for antiviral drugs.

Drug Class Insights

Based on drug class, the market is classified into DNA polymerase inhibitors, reverse transcriptase inhibitors, protease inhibitors, neuraminidase inhibitors, and others. Reverse transcriptase inhibitors held the largest share in 2019 and is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period as they are effective in slowing down or preventing viral infection. Reverse transcriptase inhibitors include nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs) and non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTIs). Drugs used in the treatment of HIV include Zidovudine, Stavudine, Zalcitabine, Efavirenz, Nevirapine, Etravirine, and Didanosine.

Type Insights of Antiviral Drugs Market

Based on type, the antiviral drugs market is segmented into branded and generic. In 2019, the branded segment dominated the market owing to as the widespread belief that branded medicines are safer for consumption when compared to generic medicines. The generic segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing adoption in developing countries and patent expiry of various branded products. In addition, a number of companies such as Cipla Inc., Aurobindo Pharma, and Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. focus on manufacturing generic medicines at comparatively cheaper rates.

Application Insights of Antiviral Drugs Market

Based on application, the market is categorized into HIV, hepatitis, herpes, influenza, and others. Hepatitis comprises hepatitis A, B, C, and was the largest application segment in 2019. Wide availability of antiviral drugs to treat hepatitis such as Entecavir, Tenofovir, Lamivudine, Telbivudine, and Adefovir is anticipated drive the segment growth. Increasing incidences of hepatitis is further expected drive the demand for antiviral drugs.

HIV is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of HIV, and in some instances, the consequent development of AIDS, and the presence of a strong pipeline for antiviral drugs for the treatment of HIV are expected to increase the product demand. For instance, according to data published by UNAIDS, globally, around 37.9 million people were living with HIV in 2018. Furthermore, in 2018, around 54.0% children and 62.0% adults with HIV were receiving lifelong antiretroviral therapy (ART). This is expected to drive the demand for antiviral drugs.

Regional Insights of Antiviral Drugs Market

North America dominated the global market with a share of over 39.0% in 2019. This is attributed to the presence of key players in the region, availability of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and increasing awareness of viral diseases. Increasing patient pool, improving economic stability, and the presence of a strong and established generic drugs market in South Asian countries are some of the key factors anticipated to provide the Asia Pacific market with growth opportunities.

Market Share Insights of Antiviral Drugs Market

Key players in the market include Gilead Sciences; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; GlaxoSmithKline plc; AbbVie; Merck & Co., Inc.; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Cipla Inc.; Aurobindo Pharma; and Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. Players who offer generic medicines are anticipated to play an important role in driving market growth.

These major players are involved in the research and development of novel antiviral drugs, particularly for the treatment of HIV. For instance, GS-9131, a clinical trial product from Gilead Sciences under Phase II is being developed for the treatment of HIV with nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTI) mechanism of action.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Antiviral Drugs Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2030. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global antiviral drugs market report on the basis of drug class, type, application, and region:

Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

DNA Polymerase Inhibitors

Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

Protease Inhibitors

Neuraminidase Inhibitors

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

Branded

Generic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

HIV

Hepatitis

Herpes

Influenza

Others

