The global gluten-free products market size was estimated at USD 21.61 billion in 2019, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Factors such as, rising prevalence of diseases occurring owing to unhealthy lifestyles, increased awareness regarding healthy diets, and prevention of health disorders, such as heart diseases, diabetes, stroke, obesity, chronic pulmonary disease, metabolic syndrome, are expected to drive the growth.

Increasing incidence of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and celiac diseases is expected to drive the demand for gluten-free products across the developed as well as developing countries. Person suffering from the syndrome is sensitive to gluten and consumption of the gluten aggravates the problems caused by the syndrome. Celiac disease is autoimmune disorder wherein indigestion of gluten damages the small intestine. Rising prevalence of these diseases in developed countries from North America and Europe including U.S., Canada, Germany, and France is expected to drive the product demand.

Favorable regulatory framework and initiatives to promote a gluten-free diet by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and subsidy allocations are anticipated to boost the market for gluten-free product in North America. The bakery products segment, which includes gluten-free bread, cookies, cakes, and scones, is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.4%, followed by dairy, over the forecast period. Increasing number of individuals suffering from gluten intolerance and celiac disease and the other benefits of gluten-free diet are likely to have a positive impact the demand.

Technology trends include product innovations the products in order to make the gluten-free products more palatable. In addition, the manufacturing processes are undergoing technological advancements with the aim to reduce the product prices. The new manufacturing processes include extrusion cooking and annealing which help in increasing the firmness of the product and decreasing the cooking loss.

The buying habits of the consumers are changing with the increasing awareness regarding adopting healthy lifestyles through healthy diets. In addition, there is a substantial rise in the number of individuals suffering from celiac disease, resulting in a rise in the consumption of gluten-free products.

Rising incidences of IBS and celiac diseases is expected to drive the demand for gluten-free products across the developed as well as developing countries. Person suffering from the IBS syndrome is sensitive to gluten and consumption of the ingredient aggravates the disease systems. Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder wherein indigestion of gluten causes damages to the small intestine.

Product Insights of Gluten-Free Products Market

In 2019, bakery emerged as the largest and the fastest growing product segment in the gluten-free products market, followed by dairy. Rising awareness regarding healthy diet including natural, organic, and gluten-free foods is expected to drive the segment growth. In addition, factors such as the presence of diverse product portfolio with continuous innovations are anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth in the forthcoming years. The demand is estimated to witness a substantial growth with the increasing number of gluten intolerant and celiac consumers. In addition, the health concerns caused by unhealthy lifestyle are instrumental in driving the demand.

Availability of a wide range of products at affordable prices coupled with the convenience of ready-to-eat foods is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the bakery segment. In addition, rising awareness regarding the health benefits of baked goods together with rapid urbanization are likely to drive the growth. The exponential rise in population coupled with reduced time for home cooked meals aid the demand in near future.

The growth in consumer awareness regarding health and natural healthy products contribute to the development of new products in the condiments, seasonings and spreads segment. The rising ethnically diverse population, and consumer tastes for ethnic and spicy flavors has opened new avenues for culturally authentic products resulting in the segment growth.

Distribution Channel Insights

Grocery stores was the largest distributor of gluten-free products, followed by independent natural or health food stores, in 2019. It is the dominant distribution channel owing to the fact that it provides easy accessibility to a range of items under one roof. The least preferred distributors are drug stores and club stores. Independent natural or health food stores segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the changing lifestyle of the consumers with rising preferences for healthy diets and lifestyle choices.

The gluten-free sections in the grocery stores have recently been attracting more customers, resulting in the segment growth. In addition, it is also likely to be driven by the worldwide presence of these stores. Rising number of seasonally driven displays includes gluten-free products, resulting in the promotion of new products, thereby expanding the segment. Rising demand for allergen-free meals, the shortened meal preparation time, and growing consumer awareness about health and wellness have encouraged the consumption of other gluten-free products. These are customized to ease digestive ailments and to lower cholesterol levels, which in turn is anticipated to drive the demand.

Regional Insights of Gluten-Free Products Market

Asia Pacific is likely to witness the fastest growth owing to the increasing consumption of healthy diet foods and the unique marketing strategies adopted by key manufacturers to capture a substantial market share. The regional market conditions are highly promising due to factors such as the increasing internet penetration, booming e-commerce market, and favorable demographics. Australia was the largest market for gluten-free products in the region, accounting for a dominant revenue share of 22.5% in 2019. Consumers in the country include not only individuals suffering from celiac disease or gluten-intolerance/ sensitivity, but also those who are health-conscious and require these products for weight management.

North America dominated the market in 2019, accounting for a revenue share of nearly 40.61%. The favorable regulatory framework and initiatives to promote a gluten-free diet by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and subsidy allocations are anticipated to boost the market. Gluten-free foods are perceived to ease digestive ailments, lower cholesterol levels, and be less fattening. These factors are anticipated to boost the demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, their easy availability at nearly every grocery store is projected to aid the consumption, most notably in U.S. The growth of the U.S. market is likely to be in line with the rising public awareness about the celiac disease.

Gluten-free Products Market Share Insights

The market is highly competitive in nature with the presence of a number of multinational companies across the major economies. Companies operate in multiple locations with the manufacturing facilities and distribution carried out at several sales locations across the area of operation coupled with third party distribution agencies are projected to augment the sales network. The companies lay high emphasis on increasing the area of operation to increase the market share and to drive the revenues.

Majority of the companies are vertically integrated for manufacturing gluten-free foods. This provides them with a much improved product portfolio, driving their sales. Various family owned companies supply gluten free products to local or selected regions. Majority of such companies are based out of Australia. Some of the key market participants include Boulder Brands, Inc.; The Hain Celestial Group Inc.; General Mills Inc.; Kelloggâ€™s Company; The Kraft Heinz Company; Hero Group AG; and Glutamel.

