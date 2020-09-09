Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Non-Destructive Testing market.

The global non-destructive testing market size was valued at USD 14.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. The rise in manufacturing activities amongst the developing and the developed nations, is estimated to drive the non-destructive testing (NDT) market over the forecast period. Furthermore, technological innovations have led to the development of advanced non-destructive testing processes with improved fault detection and safety. Furthermore, increasing awareness amongst the manufacturers regarding the use of non-destructive testing is expected to improve the penetration of NDT techniques over the forecast period.

Projects deploying non-destructive testing techniques are completed in a lesser amount of time owing to fault detection at complex locations and irregular surfaces. Thus, considerably reducing the possibility of failures, which, in turn, is anticipated to fuel their demand over the forecast period.Besides, the efficiency of fault detection and the ease of operating ultrasonic equipment, as compared to other non-destructive testing equipment, are the major reasons leading to the increasing deployment of the ultrasonic test method. Furthermore, advancements in the ultrasonic technology over the next eight years are expected to increase the adoption of this test procedure owing to its simplicity.

The NDT market is expected to grow at a considerable rate over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to rising urbanization in developing nations such as India and China which involves undertaking extensive construction and manufacturing projects. The speed of such projects makes it mandatory for the executors to implement testing processes in order to ensure quality in work. This trend is expected to positively impact the growth of non-destructive testing in these nations improving the markets penetration globally.

Increasing oil and gas projects in Middle East and North America are expected to deploy non-destructive testing techniques in order to complete the projects in prescribed timelines and with finesse, thus fueling the demand for non-destructive testing equipment over the regions.Besides, the advancements in the non-destructive testing technology have led to the development of radiographic testing equipment such as industrial CT scanners, which precisely detect faults in machinery and components. However, the cost of the non-destructive testing equipment and the expertise required to perform the tests increases the complexity and difficulty of deploying the radiographic testing method.

Test Method Insights

The ultrasonic testing segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing test method segment in the non-destructive testing market. This growth is ascribed to the increasing adoption of ultrasonic detectors in manufacturing processes. Ultrasonic detectors are portable, easy to use, and provide precise results as compared to traditional non-destructive testing techniques. As a result, the adoption of ultrasonic testing is improving at a considerable rate and is expected to improve over the forecast period.

The radiographic testing segment is also expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. This growth attributed to the sophisticated detection of faults using advanced equipment such as industrial CT scanners. Use of radiographic testing provides most precise results as compared to all other test methods, which helps technicians and operators to focus on particular areas so that minimum faults occur in the final product. However, the cost incurred in deploying these equipment is considerably high, which is expected to hinder the growth of the segment to some extent over the forecast period.

Offering Insights

Revenue contribution from non-destructive testing services market segment was greater than revenue generated from non-destructive testing equipment market sales in 2019. The non-destructive testing service market accounted for over 70% of the total non-destructive market revenue in the same year. High upfront cost of non-destructive equipment coupled with technical complexities involved in their deployment/installation is the major reason influencing end-users to outsource their non-destructive testing operations. In addition, lack of skilled workforce to perform non-destructive testing is another factor limiting new installations of non-destructive testing equipment worldwide. Stringent government regulations regarding work safety are further influencing end-users to outsource their non-destructive testing operations to third-party service providers.

The non-destructive testing equipment market is poised to witness steady growth during the forecast period. Advancements in technology leading to the availability of state-of-the-art variants is expected to contribute towards the growth of this segment. The availability of advanced variants has expanded application of these equipment leading to additional demand. This coupled with resurgence in the industrial sector, especially in emerging economies such and India and China, is anticipated to trigger new installations during the forecast period.

Vertical Insights

Non-destructive testing has been traditionally used extensively in oil and gas applications. Test methods such as ultrasonic and eddy current have been used to detect cracks in the pipes both underground and elevated. However, with increasing awareness, non-destructive testing techniques are being deployed in variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, and automotive manufacturing.

Manufacturing vertical is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period with a CAGR of more than 7% primarily due to ever increasing volume of manufacturing across the globe. Manufacturing vertical is expected to deploy numerous non-destructive testing processes thereby leading to increase in demand for non-destructive testing services, globally. Furthermore, the power generation segment which comprises of numerous industries such as power grids and hydro-electric power plants is expected to witness a healthy growth over the forecast period with a CAGR of more than 6.5%. Continuous increase in the power demand in developing nations is the major reason for the considerable adoption rate of non-destructive testing techniques in power generation as use of NDT techniques guarantees faster production rates.

Regional Insights of Non-Destructive Testing Market

North America dominated the market in 2019 with a revenue share of more than 35%. This is attributed to the adoption of non-destructive testing techniques across numerous applications, availability of skilled workforce, and number of non-destructive testing training institutes in the region. Furthermore, power generation using the shale oil in U.S. and Canada is expected to positively impact the growth rate in the region. Besides, the growing emphasis on the use of non-destructive testing to avoid unexpected failures of systems is expected to drive the regional market.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region with a CAGR of more than 7% over the forecast period. This growth is ascribed to increase in manufacturing, construction, and power generation activities in the region. Although the region faces scarcity of skilled labor currently, it is expected to reduce, as the awareness and adoption of non-destructive testing techniques increases over the forecast period. Furthermore, Middle East, due to significant presence of the oil and gas industry is expected to be a potential market for non-destructive testing techniques.

Non-destructive Testing Market Share Insights

The major players included in the study are General Electric; Nikon Metrology NV; Olympus Corp; Mistras Group; Yxlon International GmbH; Sonatest Ltd; Eddyfi Technologies; Zetec Inc. Fischer Technologies Inc.; Ashtead Technology Ltd.; British Engineering Services Limited; Bureau Veritas; Duemme SpA; Element Material Technology Holding; Geecy Apave Pvt.Ltd.; Industrial Radiographic Inspection Co.; and National Technical Systems, Inc. (NTS). Incumbents of the market remain keen on increasing their market share. As such, they undertake various initiatives and adopt different strategies, such as signing partnerships, making investments engaging in mergers and acquisitions, launching new products and services, and quoting competitive prices.

