Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Genomics market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Genomics Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Genomics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Genomics Market Size, Share, Growth, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2027 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Genomics Market

The global genomics market size was estimated at USD 17.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period. Noninvasive cancer screening-based research is one of the major factors playing a pivotal role in reshaping the genomics industry. Researchers from diverse areas of expertise are engaged in the development and establishment of clinical uses for gene-based liquid biopsy tests.

Liquid biopsy solutions identify cancer-causing DNA mutations thus enabling early detection of cancer. Several companies have begun leveraging on genomics for the development of DNA liquid biopsy tests in order to detect cancer at early stage. Increasing applications of genomics in medicine has gained attention from military organizations, resulting in a significant increase in adoption of genetic testing in their healthcare systems. Military practitioners are implementing ˜Carrier Screening for Genetic Conditions guidelines, which recommends Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) screening in pregnant women.

Implementation of human genomics studies across public health programs such as population screening and consumer wellness programs are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market. These programs are primarily targeted at optimizing preventive care for common chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease.

Traditional genome editing technologies are time-consuming, inefficient, and labor-intensive and have a limited capacity of maintaining pace with the fast-progressing genome modification era. However, advent of CRISPR/Cas9 nuclease, ZFN, and TALEN is set to address these challenges by facilitating easy and precise genome editing.

Clinical healthcare is being considered as a gateway for introducing new sequencing technologies for U.S. residents. This trend is propelled by healthcare giants focusing on providing medical genomics across clinical patient care delivery. Also, newly developed gene editing technologies can control and potentially cure specific diseases via detection of underlying mutations in an individual. Thus, innovations in the medical genomics industry are expected to offer profitable opportunities for the market in the near future.

Application and

Technology Insights of Genomics Market

Functional genomics is expected to be the largest revenue generating segment by 2027 owing to the generation of large amount of sequencing data. Introduction of high-throughput technologies employed in gene and protein studies has contributed to the segment growth. Advancements in the genomics industry range from studying individual genes to complete genomes and proteomes within a comparatively shorter time durations, which is another factor driving the segment growth.

Investigating communication and response in individual targets within the molecular networks has offered useful insights regarding biological functions at a cellular level. Pathway analysis has emerged as a pivotal aspect to strengthen life sciences research along with a fundamental understanding of molecular and cellular biology targeted toward drug development. Thus, the pathway analysis approach is set to gain significant traction post the emergence of personalized therapies and genomics.

Integration of genomics in the field of personalized therapy enables an in-depth analysis of navigating signaling pathways and disease networks. This further aids in addressing challenges associated with the development of therapeutics and genetic assays. Various biological resource types including gene ontology, gene annotation databases, and pathway databases can be effectively employed for pathway-based analysis.

Deliverable Insights

There is an increase in the number of demonstrations pertaining to miniaturized instruments targeted toward genomics applications in recent years. These instruments are designed to offer enhanced specificity, sensitivity, and automated features as compared to conventional instruments.

However, the development of microfabrication technology and integrated microfluidic genomics systems is now aimed at the development of point-of-care devices. Increasing use of impedimetric detection is one of the promising techniques for the instruments in the market. Moreover, companies such as Formulatrix, Inc. are introducing innovative instruments that help researchers prepare and process samples before subjecting them to analysis.

Increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions for robust and effective management of parallelization along with distribution of input data and user code on a large number of computer nodes is expected to propel the software solutions sector. This is anticipated to further contribute to the segment growth.

Cloud computing offers a very prominent advantage of performing tasks in different parallel computing nodes along with the processors, which results in a significant reduction in waiting time. Integration of cloud computing solutions in processing NGS related data is expected to have a significant impact on the genomics market growth.

End-use Insights

A steep decline in sequencing costs coupled with technological enhancements in informatics, genetic solutions are now widely used across various sectors ranging from small labs to clinical settings. Key end-use segments consist of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and clinics, academic and government institutes, clinical and research laboratories, and other end users.

Among these, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period owing to increasing number of genetic research studies. These are chiefly aimed at the development of efficacious drugs with fewer side effects and improving drug discovery process. This is also attributed to expanding penetration of genomics across diseases associated with immune system, central nervous system, and cardiovascular system.

Moreover, biotechnology companies are effectively employing gene-editing tools to address challenges pertaining to personalized treatment of patients through development of genetically engineered and recombinant products. Other end users include agriculture research institutes, direct-to-consumers (DTC), and forensic centers. The others segment is anticipated to witness profitable growth owing to significant demand for DTC among consumers, government, and genomics companies.

Regional Insights of Genomics Market

North America is anticipated to emerge as the dominant region in the market owing to rising patient awareness, substantial investments in research by government organizations, and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Changing regulations for usage and reimbursement are expected to fuel the adoption of genetic tests in this region.

Presence of key players such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Cepheid, Inc.; Agilent Technologies; and Danaher Corporation have also contributed to the revenue generated by this region. Whereas, companies such as Illumina, Genomic Health, and Bluebird Bio that are operating at the forefront for revolutionizing the genomics industry, are also headquartered in U.S. These companies serve as pioneers in the fields of genetic sequencing, genetic diagnostics, and gene therapy respectively.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years owing to increasing adoption and awareness for latest genomics technologies in the emerging countries of this region. These technologies are targeted toward detection, treatment, and prognosis of genetic disorders. China is playing a pivotal role in the regional market growth by initiatives such as introduction of the Precision Medicine Initiative (PMI) for the use of genomics in healthcare in 2017.

Market Share Insights of Genomics Market

Major players include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd..; Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; 23andMe, Inc.; Illumina, Inc.; Myriad Genetics, Inc.; Foundation Medicine, Inc.; Danaher; Pacific Biosciences; Oxford Nanopore Technologies; and BGI.

In June 2019, BGI partnered with Eluthia, a Germany-based biotechnology company, for the development and commercialization of reproductive genetic tests across Germany. Such alliances are set to intensify the market competition in the near future.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Genomics Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2030. For the purpose of this report, this market research report has segmented the global genomics market report on the basis of application and technology, deliverables, end use, and region:

Deliverable Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Products

Instruments & Software

Consumables & Reagents

Services

Core Genomics Services

NGS-based Services

Biomarker Translation Services

Computational Services

Others

Application & Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Functional Genomics

Transfection

Real-time PCR

RNA interference

Mutational analysis

SNP analysis

Microarray analysis

Epigenetics

Bisulfite sequencing

Chromatin immunoprecipitation-sequencing (ChIP & ChIP-Seq)

Methylated DNA immunoprecipitation (MeDIP)

High resolution melt (HRM)

Chromatin accessibility assays

Microarray analysis

Pathway Analysis

Bead-based analysis

Microarray analysis

Real-time PCR

Proteomics tools (2-D PAGE; yeast 2-hybrid studies)

Biomarker Discovery

Mass spectrometry

Real-time PCR

Microarray analysis

Statistical analysis

Bioinformatics

DNA sequencing

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Clinical & Research Laboratories

Academic & Government Institutes

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Other End Users

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Genomics in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Genomics Market Size, Share, Growth, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2027 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580