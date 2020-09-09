Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Home Infusion Therapy market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Home Infusion Therapy Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Home Infusion Therapy market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Home Infusion Therapy Market Size & Analysis, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2027 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Home Infusion Therapy Market

The global home infusion therapy market size was estimated at USD 23.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. Home infusion therapy refers to the process in which patients receive treatment at home through the administration of drugs or biologicals through catheters and needles. Receiving treatment at home as opposed to hospitals or healthcare facilities is a cost-effective and more convenient option for patients, further driving the need for home infusion therapy.

The key factors driving the growth of the home infusion therapy market include increasing geriatric population with decreased mobility profile, rising preference for home care, and rapid technological advancements. Several conditions such as immune deficiencies, cancer, and congestive heart failure require infusion therapy as these conditions cannot be treated with oral medication. Since these patients require long-term treatment, home infusion therapy is considered as a more cost-effective alternative to receiving treatment in hospitals.

While administering medication to patients, glutamine, phospholipids, and glucose are also added to the infusion for providing added nutrition, which is another important benefit of infusion therapy. Technological developments in these devices significantly contribute in making home infusion therapy more convenient and user-friendly for patients. For instance, smart pumps are increasingly adopted as these pumps contain advanced features. These pumps help provide an accurate and controlled rate of infusion, which is particularly beneficial for chemotherapy.

On the basis of application, chemotherapy is projected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. According to the WHO, 18.1 million new cases of cancer were reported globally in 2018. However, owing to a number of effective cancer treatments available, the number of cancer survivors has increased considerably. The total number of people who are alive within five years of cancer diagnosis, is about 43.8 million globally, according to the WHO. The increasing popularity of home-based therapy for cancer owing to the associated benefits such as cost-effectiveness, is anticipated to drive the market growth.

Product Insights of Home Infusion Therapy Market

On the basis of product, the home infusion therapy market is segmented into infusion pumps, intravenous sets, IV cannulas, and needleless connectors. The infusion pumps segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 as these pumps are widely preferred for the delivery of nutrients and medications. The availability of product variety such as enteral, syringe, multichannel, and peristaltic pumps further contributes to the segment growth. The rising demand for syringes and ambulatory pumps owing to increasing preference for home healthcare is also anticipated to contribute to the segment growth.

Nowadays, smart pumps are widely used as these pumps contain advanced features such as barcode technology, which helps in the verification of a patients identity and also helps prevent drug administration errors. On the other hand, needleless connectors are anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. These connectors offer improved safety, enable smooth surgeries, and help adhere to good clinical practice (GCP), which contributes to the growth of the segment.

Application Insights of Home Infusion Therapy Market

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into anti-infective, endocrinology, hydration therapy, chemotherapy, enteral nutrition, parenteral nutrition, and specialty pharmaceuticals. The anti-infective segment dominated the market for home infusion therapy in 2019. This is attributed to the considerable number of procedures performed for the administration of antifungal and antibiotic drugs. It also helps reduce exposure to patients with other hospital-acquired infections (HAIs).

On the other hand, chemotherapy is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. With the growing incidences of cancer, the demand for pressure pumps is expected to increase in the coming years. Pumps used for chemotherapy at home are compact, continuous pressure pumps which do not require a battery and can hence be used for a longer period of time. With the help of these pumps, chemotherapy drugs can be administered at the appropriate infusion speed and in right amounts.

Regional Insights of Home Infusion Therapy Market

North America dominated the market for home infusion therapy in 2019 and this trend is expected to continue through the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing R&D in the region and rising adoption of new technology in infusion pumps. Increasing need for long-term therapy for patients with certain conditions is driving the regional market growth. Development of alternate healthcare settings and home infusion services and shifting preference from acute care to home care settings due to low cost and enhanced patient mobility would boost the growth of this market in the coming years.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. This is attributed to rising patient awareness regarding the benefits of home infusion therapy over in-hospital procedures and the growing prevalence of diabetes in the region.

Market Share Insights of Home Infusion Therapy Market

The global market is highly competitive. Some of the players operating in the market are B. Braun Melsungen AG; Baxter; Caesarea Medical Electronics; CareFusion Corporation; Fresenius Kabi; ICU Medical, Inc.; JMS Co. Ltd.; Smiths Medical; and Terumo Corporation.

One of the key factors driving competitiveness among market players is the rapid adoption of advanced healthcare technology for improved healthcare services. Moreover, in order to retain market share and diversify their product portfolio, major players often adopt strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches. For instance, B. Braun launched Easypump, a home infusion therapy app for healthcare professionals as well as patients. This app helps patients to safely administer medication by providing instructions on how to properly manage and use the pump.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Home Infusion Therapy Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2030. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global home infusion therapy market report on the basis of product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Infusion Pumps

Ambulatory Infusion Pumps

Insulin Pumps

Syringe Pumps

Elastomeric Pumps

Patient Controlled Analgesics (PCA)

Volumetric Pumps

Intravenous Sets

IV Cannulas

Needleless Connectors

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Anti-Infective

Endocrinology

Diabetes

Others

Hydration Therapy

Athletes

Others

Chemotherapy

Enteral Nutrition

Parenteral Nutrition

Specialty Pharmaceuticals

Others

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Home Infusion Therapy in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Home Infusion Therapy Market Size & Analysis, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2027 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580