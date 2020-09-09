Arrowroot, also known as maranta arundinacea is a tropical tuber native to Indonesia. Arrowroot is a starchy root vegetable similar to yam, cassava, sweet potato, and taro. It is usually processed into a powder, which is also called arrowroot flour. The powder is extracted from the rhizome of the plant, which is an underground stem with multiple roots that store its starch and energy. This vegetable is mainly used in sweet and savory dishes.

The arrowroot market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as rising awareness of the health benefits offered by arrowroot and increasing health consciousness among the consumers. Moreover, a significant shift of consumers in developed and developing countries towards a healthy lifestyle provides huge market opportunities for the key players in the market. However, less awareness among the consumer regarding its availability, usage, and consumption in developing countries is projected to hamper the overall growth of the arrowroot market.

Top Leading Arrowroot Market Players:

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Aryan International

Avebe U.A.

Azure

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

Bramble Berry, Inc.

Britannia Industries Limited

Great American Spice Company

Mountain Rose Herbs

Sainsbury’s

