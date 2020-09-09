Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Surgical Navigation Systems market.

The global surgical navigation systems market size was valued at USD 833.48 million in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. Rising prevalence of target disorders such as osteoarthritis, brain cancer, and ENT disorders along with increasing geriatric population is expected to propel the growth.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 9.6% men and 18% women suffer from various forms of arthritis. Osteoarthritis generally affects the geriatric population. Most osteoarthritis patients have difficulty in movement and are unable to perform daily activities.

In addition, the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries is another factor responsible for escalating the adoption of these devices over the forecast period. Minimally invasive surgeries involve lesser incision wounds leading to quicker recover time, shortened hospitals stay, and enhanced patient comfort. Moreover, these procedures are economically viable due to shorter duration of hospital stays. The amount of blood loss during minimally invasive surgeries is lesser than the conventional open surgeries. Technological advancements in these procedures and the introduction of new products, is expected to further drive the market.

As per the United States Census Bureau, around 46.2 million people in U.S. were in the age group of 65 and above, in 2014 and this number is anticipated to surpass 98 million by 2060. Unprecedented rise in population aged 60 years and above is anticipated to increase the demand for knee and hip replacement surgeries. This factor is expected to positively influence the market growth.

Furthermore, the presence of supportive regulatory structure is also anticipated to drive the overall growth of the market and the demand for surgical navigation systems. Rising reimbursement coverage for orthopedic procedures, such as knee replacement is expected to fuel the adoption of these systems by the surgeons in near future.

Application Insights of Surgical Navigation Systems Market

Neurology segment held the largest share of the surgical navigation systems market in 2019 as it was the first surgical branch to implement navigation and integrate it successfully in clinical routine. Neurology involves treatment of brain cancer and various disorders of the Central Nervous System (CNS) that demand precise diagnosis and accurate procedures, possible with the aid of SNSs.

Navigation offers accurate localization of vital anatomic structures, such as cranial nerves or carotid artery, particularly if they are deep in the tumor. Furthermore, it provides real-time display of a tracked instrument thereby providing increased anatomic appreciation and enhances the confidence of surgeons and their perception of safety. The aforementioned benefits are expected to contribute towards a steady growth of this segment.

Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) surgery segment is expected to grow lucratively over the forecast period, owing to the rising prevalence of ENT disorders. Primary advantages offered by SNSs in ENT surgeries include greater precision resulting in lower risk to patient, reduced discomfort, reduced invasiveness, and shorter recovery time.

According to the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP), a majority of the invasive, therapeutic surgeries of the eye, ear, and nose/mouth/pharynx are performed in an outpatient setting. In 2014, nearly 99.5% of eye surgeries, 93.4% of ear surgeries and 86.9% of nose/mouth/pharynx surgeries in U.S., were performed in ambulatory surgical centers. These factors highlight the potential demand for surgical navigation systems, thereby boosting the overall market growth.

End-use Insights

The Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC) segment is expected to witness exponential growth over the forecast period. High adoption of ASCs in developed countries, shortage of hospital beds, and scarce economic resources are the factors expected to boost the growth. Advantages of day-care surgery include shorter waiting list, quick discharge, reduced procedural cost, and higher efficiency. These factors are expected to further fuel the growth.

The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to continue leading the market over the forecast period. Technologically-advanced medical devices are being used extensively used in hospitals to improve the Point-of-Care (PoC). These devices not only simplify the treatment procedures but also enable faster and more accurate results. Hospitals also provide a large array of treatment options pertaining to pain management and orthopedic procedures. Owing to these factors the segment is expected to continue witnessing steady growth in near future.

Technology Insights of Surgical Navigation Systems Market

Electromagnetic (EM) surgical navigation systems held the largest market share in 2019, attributed to the ease of use, better line of sight, and affordability of the technology as compared to optical navigation. These systems were introduced even before the optical and hybrid SNSs and hence, they have a penetration rate. The segment is anticipated to continue holding the dominant market share in the forthcoming years.

The optical segment is expected to witness an exponential growth over the forecast period. Optical SNSs provide better results as compared to electromagnetic surgical navigation systems.They are considered as the industry standard for neurosurgeries and are capable of tracking a large number of tools simultaneously. These systems find application in medical procedures, which require very high precision and demand major access paths, such as operations on the lateral skull base.They are unaffected by the presence of metallic objects and electromagnetic fields in the surrounding environment. Such advantages associated with the technology can be attributed to the segment growth.

Regional Insights of Surgical Navigation Systems Market

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019. Rising prevalence of orthopedic, ENT, and neurological disorders is expected to drive the regional growth. Rise in the number of patients consequently increases the demand for surgical navigation systems, thereby boosting the regional demand for surgical navigation systems. Rising preference for ambulatory surgery centers and along with growing procedure volumes, imposing a burden on procedure volumes at hospitals is the primary growth factor. A quality driven healthcare model coupled with shifting focus to ambulatory surgeries in a cost-curbing environment is driving the regional demand. In addition, factors such as increasing geriatric population and well-developed reimbursement structure, contributing to the overall revenue are responsible for the overall development of the regional market.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness exponential growth over the forecast period. The highest growth rate of the regional market can be attributed to developing economies, increasing aging population, and growing healthcare awareness. Geriatric population is more susceptible to orthopedic disorders thereby presenting a huge target population in the region, with Japan, China, and India being the major regional contributors. In addition, high-untapped opportunities, rising interest of companies to expand their presence in this region, and continuous R&D activities by the key market players for better innovative products are expected to fuel the growth. For instance, In April 2018, B. Braun opened five new production facilities in Malaysia in an attempt to increase the production of pharmaceutical solutions, medical devices for infusion therapy, and surgical instruments.

Market Share Insights of Surgical Navigation Systems Market

Fiagon GmbH, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Stryker, OMNI, Brainlab AG, Siemens Healthineers, CAScination AG, Scopis GmbH, DePuy Synthes, and Zimmer Biomet are some of the major market players. A few players hold a significant market share, owing to their extensive product portfolio and regional presence.

The key players are involved in various strategies such as new product developments, distribution agreements, and expansion strategies to improve their market penetration. For instance, in November 2019, Stryker entered into a collaborative agreement with Wright Medical, in an attempt to enhance global market position in trauma and extremities, providing significant opportunities to improve outcomes, advance innovation, and increase patient reach. In March 2019, Zimmer Biomet received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its ROSA ONE Spine System in robotically assisted surgeries. Surgical navigation system has a real-time patient tracking ability and 3D intra-operative software for patients. As a result of such initiatives, competitive rivalry in this industry is anticipated to be high in the forthcoming years.

