Market Outlook of Silk protein

Growing beauty consciousness among the consumers has fuelled the demand for cosmetic ingredient proteins. Silk protein is one such cosmetic ingredient protein which is present in the silkworm. The silkworm contains silk protein in the form of specialized amino acids which are extracted by rearing. Due to the higher concentration of nourishing amino acids and better compatibility with the human body, these silk protein is highly used in hair care, skin care, and body care products. The major silk protein such as sericin and fibroin are combined together to form an active ingredient in cosmetic care products such as cleansing cream, lotion, and skin moisturizers. Due to improved nourishment to the skin cells, silk protein shows anti-wrinkling and anti-aging effects, which has increasing demands in the recent years. As sericin, the derived silk protein has Natural Moisturizing Factor (NMF), it is widely used as a moisturizer to prevent the water loss from skin pores. Scanning electron microscope has shown lesser cracking and flaking effects of skin as compared with before applying silk protein moisturizer. As silk protein contains an adequate amount of cellulose, it is used for nourishing the scalp and thus used in shampoo, conditioner and hair serum. The silk protein is also used as a key ingredient sunscreen lotions, foundation creams, and eyeliners for providing enhanced UV filter and reduced heat. Silk protein also plays an integral role in nail cosmetics, about 20% of the nail cosmetics contain silk protein for its role of preventing the nail from chapping and brittleness. Bound to numerous health benefits and widening demand it is anticipated that the silk protein market tends to grow positively in the forecast period.

Vitalizing Demands for Silk Protein

Cosmetic ingredients and products have a huge demand among the consumers, due to growing beauty conciseness. Along with external applications, silk protein is also taken as the dietary supplement on regular basis. Silk protein supplements are mainly consumed by the people who workout on regular basis as silk protein is found to be one of the rich protein supplement. The silk protein also finds its application in the textile industry in exhibiting the texture of the silk textiles. Along with supplementary needs, silk protein has huge application in the pharmaceutical industry as an anti-thrombotic agent, which prevents the blood streams from plaque formation. In pharmaceuticals, silk protein is made as thin silk then used for making surgical sutures. As silk protein structures have high flexibility band tensile strength it is used to make broader bandages and plasters. Due to higher biocompatibility and infection resistance, it is used as wound coagulant material which promotes quicker regeneration of cells. Due to easy binding with polymers, the silk protein is also used for fabricating contact lenses and artificial skin layers. As the silk protein is being used in various industries to serve different applications, it is expected to have a huge demand that drive the global silk protein market in the forecast period.

Global Silk protein: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global silk protein market has been segmented as –

Sericin

Fibroin

others

On the basis of form, the global silk protein market has been segmented as –

Liquid

Powder

On the basis of application, the global silk protein market has been segmented as –

Cosmetics & Personal Care Skin care Haircare Body care

Dietary Supplements

Textile Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Global Silk protein Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global silk protein market are Huzhou Aotesi Biochemical Co., Ltd., SILKTECH, Vaxess Technologies, Inc., AMSilk GmbH, Bolt Threads Inc., Bonsoul, E’TAE Natural Products, Ashtae, Protein Factory, Caribbean Natural Products Inc., etc. More Industrialists and cosmetic care developers are showing keen interests in the silk protein market as the demand is amplifying every year.

Silk protein Market Opportunities:

As a natural cosmetic ingredient and product, silk protein has emerging demand among the consumers and cosmetic product developers all over the world. In addition, silk protein is used as a dietary supplement which is driving its demand in the developing countries. The silk protein has growing demands in the region of Asia Pacific, where the pharmaceutical and textile industries are growing at higher growth rate. Due to increased supply chains and well-defined distribution all over the world, it is anticipated that there would be higher returns for the investors of silk protein in the future.

Brief Approach to Research

The company follows a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the types, forms, ingredients, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate overall market sizes.

Reasons to choose Future Market Insights:

Future Market Insights is equipped with highly-experienced professionals that perform a comprehensive primary and secondary research to provide minute details regarding the market. We publish myriads of reports for global clients irrespective of the time zone. Our reports are a result of digitally-driven market solutions that provide unique and actionable insights to the clients.

