The global biomarkers market size was valued at USD 46.3 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.7% over the forecast period. High prevalence of cancer is encouraging research initiatives, driving the growth of the market. Extensive research and technological advancements used for the development of biomarker-based clinical diagnostics are projected to be the key contributors for market. A rising number of Contract Research Organizations (CROs) is anticipated to further fuel the demand.

Increase in global burden of chronic diseases, especially cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders due to sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy diet, and lack of exercise has been a major factor driving the market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases are likely to command 60% of the global burden of diseases.

Technological advancements have enabled the combination of biomarkers with novel drugs for precise diagnosis and advanced treatment options. For instance, biomarkers can be applied for the treatment of several neurological diseases by tracking brain health and activity by analyzing biomolecules. Nascent developments, such as biomarker signatures, have increased the treatment rate of neurological diseases resulting in early diagnosis, non-invasive testing, and rapid drug development.

The initiation of Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) waived tests is anticipated to augment growth of the biomarkers market significantly over the next few years. Furthermore, government initiatives intended to reduce healthcare expenses through personalized medicines in order to focus on early detection and prevention of diseases is further anticipated to propel the growth.

Type Insights of Biomarkers Market

Safety biomarkers dominated the market in 2019, driven by rapid rise in adoption and usage of the product type in drug discovery and development sector. These biomarkers find application in preclinical trials for selection of drug candidates demonstrating tolerance in humans, which thereby reduces the cost and time required for safety evaluation at the preclinical stage as well as drug development.

Validation biomarkers is forecasted to exhibit lucrative growth throughout the forecast period, fueled by extensive application of the product type in the pharmaceutical industry. These biomarkers help predict therapeutic failure of drugs by identifying non-responders with distinct genetic profiles and low therapeutic profiles.

Application Insights of Biomarkers Market

Drug discovery segment captured the largest market share in 2019, and is anticipated to continue leading over the forecast period. Biomarkers play a crucial role in impacting the decisions of key players to upscale the clinical development phase. In addition, drug-manufacturing companies are focused on extensive R&D initiatives for the development of targeted therapeutics.

Personalized medicine is projected to demonstrate lucrative growth through the forecast period, supported by increasing consumer awareness and consequently rising demand. Moreover, rise in the number of approvals for companion diagnostic tests indicated for cancer drugs is expected to propel market growth.

Disease Insights

Cancer dominated the disease segment in 2019, driven by a heightened demand for accurate and rapid diagnostic tools as well as a sharp growth in prevalence on global scale. Considerable demand for personalized medicines in the market, coupled with strategic collaborations between diagnostic and pharmaceutical companies, is expected to drive the segment in the forthcoming years.

Cardiovascular diseases segment is positioned to gain the fastest momentum in terms of CAGR over the forecast period. Cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of morbidity and mortality in U.S. Companies, operating in this market, are intently focusing on identifying cardiac biomarkers to obtain a deeper knowledge of the pathophysiology of such diseases.

Regional Insights of Biomarkers Market

North America led the market in 2019, by generating revenue over 41.0% of the overall market, driven by a rising disease burden and proactive government initiatives. Regional presence of regulatory bodies, as well as major market players is likely to contribute to the growth of biomarker-based drug discovery and development over the next few years.

Asia Pacific is positioned to expand at a lucrative CAGR of over 16.0% through the forecast period. Some factors fostering the growth include regional presence of leading biomarker players, strategic initiatives for co-development of products, and increasing R&D investment in the developing countries. The cost of clinical trials in emerging economies is relatively lower than that in developed nations, which is anticipated positively influence the expansion.

Market Share Insights of Biomarkers Market

Some key market players include Abbott; Qiagen; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Siemens Healthcare Private Limited; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc; and Epigenomics AG. Most key players are engage in various strategic initiatives, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product development, and promoting awareness aimed at maintaining or improving their market position in the biomarkers landscape. For instance, in May 2017, Roche Diagnostics received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for their biomarker assay indicated for bladder cancer. The assay test can evaluate the status of a patients PD-L1 by utilizing both tumor cell staining and immune cell staining and scoring within the tumor.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Biomarkers Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2030. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global biomarkers market report on the basis of type, application, disease, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2027)

Safety

Efficacy

Validation

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2027)

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Personalized Medicines

Others

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2027)

Cancer

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Immunological Diseases

Others

