Far-field speech recognition is a technology for speech interactions which aims to enable smart devices to recognize distant human speech (usually 1m-10m). This technology is used in smart home appliances (smart loudspeaker, smart TV), meeting transcription and onboard navigation. The microphone array is also used to collect speech signals for far-field speech recognition.

What is the Dynamics of Far-field Speech and Voice recognition Market?

The far-field speech and voice recognition market is influenced by driving factors such as growing impact of front-end hardware components on the accuracy of speech and voice recognition and growth in voice control-based smart speakers. However, lack of standardization and power issues are impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

What is the SCOPE of Far-field Speech and Voice recognition Market?

The “Global Far field speech and voice recognition market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductors industry with a special focus on the global Far field speech and voice recognition market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Far field speech and voice recognition market with detailed market segmentation by component, application and microphone solutions. The global Far field speech and voice recognition market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Far field speech and voice recognition market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Far field speech and voice recognition market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global Far field speech and voice recognition market is segmented on the basis of component, application and microphone solutions. Based on component the market is segmented as microphones, digital signal processors and software. On basis of application the market is segmented smart TV/STB, smart speakers, automotive and robotics. On the basis of microphone solution the market is segmented as single microphone, linear arrays and circular arrays.

What is the Regional Framework of Far-field Speech and Voice recognition Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Far field speech and voice recognition market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Far field speech and voice recognition market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

