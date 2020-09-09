Global Food Safety Testing Market is accounted for $11.23 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $25.19 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.4%. Rise in demand for convenience and packaged food products, increase in outbreaks of chemical contamination in food processing & manufacturing industries and global increase in outbreaks of foodborne illnesses are some key factors influencing the market. However, lack of food control infrastructure and resources in developing countries & microbiological testing often requires long time to get the results are restricting the market growth.

Microbac Laboratories, Mérieux Nutrisciences, Asurequality Ltd, ALS Limited, Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas S.A., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, TUV Nord Group, TUV SUD AG, Intertek Group PLC, SGS SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Accugen Laboratories, Inc., ADPEN Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vanguard Sciences, Ecolab Inc., Covance Inc. and Det Norske Veritas.

Food testing is a procedure of food product verification in order to check safety and decrease risk of contamination which causes food borne illness. Food testing involves validation of food product contents as indicated on the labels. Food safety testing has been important factor for maintaining quality of food in terms of ingredients, taste and appearance. Food safety testing techniques such as microbial contamination and analysis on chemical contents says all aspects of safe food production, processing and delivering the product to the consumer. Food safety testing helps the companies in regulating allergenic components and pathogenic bacteria in food products that provides safe and healthy products to the consumers.

By Testing Type, the pathogen segment is estimated to account for the significant market share in the market. Increasing incidences of foodborne illness, internationally, due to pathogen outbreaks is driving the pathogen segment. Listeria, Salmonella, E. coli, and Campylobacter are the main pathogens responsible for food contamination and toxicity. They account for major contaminants found in food and account for major number of food safety testing. By Geography, North America accounted for the largest market share in market and is likely to maintain its dominance all through the predicted period due to severe regulations imposed by the regulating bodies on food safety.

