Growing burden of dental disorders is the key factor driving North America dental equipment & consumables market growth. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2016, percentage of dental visits in the U.S. accounted for 84.6%, 64.4% and 64.3% in pediatrics, adults and geriatric respectively. Dental complications are the most common issues experienced by elderly. Individuals over age 65 years are more prone to tooth decay as compared to other age groups, consequently requiring yearly visit to dentist. Majority of the U.S. population suffering from dental problems such as dental decay, gum disease, poor fitting dentures and oral cancer will augment North America dental equipment & consumables industry growth over the coming years.

According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “North America Dental Equipment & Consumables Market Size By Product (Equipment {Dental Lasers, Dental Radiology Equipment, Laboratory Machine, Systems & Parts, Hygiene Maintenance}, Consumables {Dental Prosthetics, Dental Anesthetics, Dental Syringes, Endodontics}), By End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Dental Clinics), Industry Analysis Report, Country Outlook (U.S., Canada), 2018-2024”, estimated to exceed USD 12 billion by 2024.

Furthermore, technological advancement in dentistry will positively impact business growth. Use of CAD/CAM (computer aided design/computer aided manufacturing) technology in dental laboratories by technicians to fabricate accurate sizes and shapes for dental restorations will favor business growth. Moreover, availability of minimal or non-invasive advanced surgical technology will further augment industry growth. However, high cost of treatment and usage of refurbished equipment may hamper North America dental equipment & consumables market growth over the coming years.

Equipment segment held around 35% revenue share in 2017 and is poised to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. Growing demand for various dental equipment including dental radiology equipment, dental lasers, systems & parts, hygiene maintenance, laboratory machine and others will favour business growth. Inclination of patients towards dental restorative procedures as well as cosmetic dentistry will accelerate segmental growth during forthcoming years.

Hospitals segment accounted for significant revenue share in 2017 and is anticipated to reach more than USD 2.5 billion by 2024. Increasing number of hospital visits primarily for dental problems, rising technological advancement and availability of latest dental products in hospital settings positively impact segment growth. Presence of skilled healthcare professionals and favorable reimbursement policies for certain dental procedures performed in hospitals will further augment segment growth.

U.S. dental equipment & consumables market is estimated to witness more than USD 11 billion by 2024. Rising prevalence of dental disorders in the country will surge demand for various surgical and non-surgical procedures thereby fostering dental equipment & consumables industry growth. Advent of technology in dentistry and increasing healthcare expenditure will favor U.S. business growth. Additionally, strong foothold of key industry players operating in dental equipment & consumables will further propel U.S. dental equipment & consumables industry growth.

Few prominent players operating in North America dental equipment & consumables market include Carestream Dental, BioLase, AMD Lasers, Dentsply Sirona, Danaher, 3M, Henry Schein, A-Dec, GC Orthodontics, Zimmer Dental and Midmark. Industry players are undertaking numerous initiatives to gain higher market share and strengthen market position. For instance, in March 2018, Danaher launched Symetri Clear, aesthetically pleasing next generation ceramic twin brackets. The product launch enabled company to enhance its existing product portfolio of both self-ligating and lingual bracket systems.

