Increasing elderly population is one of the major factors driving the European medical oxygen concentrators market share. Geriatric population are highly susceptible to acquiring various respiratory disorders such as pulmonary hypertension, COPD, asthma, and fibrosis that will thereby increase the product demand. Increasing individuals living with a COPD diagnosis over the age of 40 years, increasing life-expectancy and improving socio-economic conditions will boost the Europe medical oxygen concentrators industry growth. According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “Europe Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Size By Product (Portable, Fixed), By Application (Home Care, Non-Homecare), By Technology (Continuous Flow, Pulse Flow), Industry Analysis Report, Country Outlook (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Belgium, The Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Greece), 2018-2025”, estimated to exceed USD 677.0 Million by 2025.

Growing exposure of the population to various pollutants such as smoke, chemicals, aerosols and other agents increase the chances of acquiring COPD over the course of time. A study by the European Respiratory Society on the effect of ambient air pollution on COPD states that it has a substantial effect on development of COPD over lifetime. Thus, growing COPD incidence along with rising air pollutants will highly impact adoption of medical oxygen concentrators over the upcoming years.

However, stringent regulatory scenario medical oxygen concentrators can impede Europe medical oxygen concentrators market growth in upcoming years.

Fixed medical oxygen concentrators market was valued at USD 179.3 million in 2017. Ease of use and uninterrupted flow of fixed medical oxygen concentrators will escalate the product demand. Moreover, higher affordability of fixed medical oxygen concentrators as compared to portable medical oxygen concentrators will further positively impact segmental growth in the forthcoming years.

Non-homecare medical oxygen concentrators segment is forecasted to progress at 5.0% CAGR over the projected timeframe. Utilization of medical oxygen concentrators at hospitals, care centres and other non-homecare facilities is rising with increasing hospitalizations. Growing geriatric population that is prone to various chronic conditions will accelerate the adoption of non-homecare medical oxygen concentrators in the coming period.

Continuous flow medical oxygen concentrators market is forecasted to progress at 6.6% CAGR during the forecast timeframe. Continuous flow oxygen concentrators are highly useful in emergency situations. Oxygen concentrators based on continuous flow technology incessantly supply oxygen without compromise. Increasing customer demand coupled with advancements in the products will further stimulate segmental size in the foreseeable future.

France medical oxygen concentrators market is estimated to grow at 7.4% CAGR and will foresee robust growth in the coming years. Increasing incidence of COPD in French population coupled with growing per capita expenditure on oxygen therapy is posed to increase the adoption of medical oxygen concentrators. Furthermore, availability of reimbursement policies will highly impact French medical oxygen concentrators industry growth.

Major market players in Europe medical oxygen concentrators market are Drive Devilbiss International, Inogen, GCE Group, Invacare and Philips. Firms are adopting various strategies to enhance their market foothold and revenue stream. For instance, in January 2016, GCE Healthcare launched Zen-O portable oxygen concentrator that enables its customers to carry the oxygen concentrator independently.

Partial Table of Content :

Chapter 1. Methodology

1.1. Definition and forecast parameters

1.1.1. Definitions

1.1.2. Methodology and forecast parameters

1.2. Data sources

1.3. References & sources

1.3.1. Secondary

1.3.2. Primary

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Europe medical oxygen concentrators industry summay, 2014 – 2025

2.1.1. Country trends

2.1.2. Product trends

2.1.3. Application trends

2.1.4. Technology trends

Chapter 3. Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry outlook, 2014 – 2025

3.3. Major factor analysis

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Initiatives undertaken by government and private institutions

3.3.1.2. Increasing elderly population base

3.3.1.3. Increasing healthcare spending

3.3.1.4. Growing COPD prevalence

3.3.1.5. Exposure to dust particles and increased number of cigarette smokers in the Germany

3.3.2. Restraints & challenges

3.3.2.1. Stringent regulatory landscape

3.4. Regulatory landscape

3.5. Technology landscape

3.6. Porter’s analysis

3.7. Competitive review, 2017

3.8. PEST analysis

