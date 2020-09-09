Countries in Asia Pacific such as China, India, Philippines, Malaysia have initiated several government programs for creating awareness among patients and physicians for digital health solutions. Rising investment in development of telecommunication network coupled with development of healthcare infrastructure will boost regional growth across the forecast timeframe. Asia Pacific Digital Health Market size was valued at USD 10.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness 34.2% CAGR up to 2025 .According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “Asia Pacific Digital Health Market Analysis based on Technology [Tele-healthcare {Telecare (Activity Monitoring, Remote Medication Management), Telehealth}, mHealth, Digital Health System], Industry Analysis Report, Country Outlook, 2019 – 2025”, estimated to exceed USD 80.7 billion by 2025.

Rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and obstructive sleep apnea in this region, generates a need of technologically advanced platforms for the prevention and treatment of such diseases. Moreover, rising disposable incomes and lifestyle-related changes are also responsible for the significant growth rate in Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

However, less awareness about digital health coupled with lack of regulatory policies will limit industry expansion to certain extent over the forecast timeframe.

Asia Pacific telehealthcare market is forecasted to expand at 31.8% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. The technology provides patients with the device to manage their health, extend services to remote areas, and enable experts to provide treatment in real time. Telehealthcare market is slated to witness healthy growth due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in funding for telehealth, the scarcity of doctors in the region, development in telecommunication infrastructure and increasing awareness levels of telehealth.

India digital health market is forecasted to expand at around 35.0% CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe. Growing requirement for effectively storing and managing information, need for decreasing the operational cost and improved efficiency drives the market growth. Numerous efforts undertaken by the government to promote digital health adoption will positively impact market growth in the region.

Major companies functioning in Asia Pacific digital health market include Philips Healthcare, Cisco Systems, Cerner Corporation, AT & T among others. Industry players are adopting strategies such as acquisition and new product launch to expand their product portfolio as well as elevate market position. For instance, in December 2016, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. acquired Core Medical Solutions. The acquisition has significantly increased the company’s global offerings and strengthened its presence in Australian market.

Report Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Scope

1.1. Definition and forecast parameters

1.1.1. Definitions

1.1.2. Methodology and forecast parameters

1.2. Data sources

1.2.1. Secondary

1.2.2. Primary

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Asia Pacific digital health industry summary, 2014 – 2025

2.1.1. Country trends

2.1.2. Technology trends

Chapter 3. Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2014 – 2025

3.3. Major factor analysis

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Increasing use of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile platforms

3.3.1.2. Rapidly improving healthcare IT infrastructure in developing nations

3.3.1.3. Favorable government initiatives

3.3.1.4. Rising demand for remote patient monitoring services

3.3.1.5. Growing venture capital investments

3.3.2. Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.3.2.1. Security concerns regarding patient data

3.3.2.2. High capital expenditure and maintenance requirement

3.4. Regulatory landscape

3.5. Technology landscape

3.6. Porter’s analysis

3.7. Competition review, 2017

3.8. PEST analysis

