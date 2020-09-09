The North America endpoint security market growth is attributed to the growing popularity of workforce mobility and huge deployment of the IoT devices for enabling various industrial use cases such as smart factory, smart logistics, and smart utilities. For instance, in February 2018, United Parcel Services (UPS) invested around USD 12 billion for its smart logistics network expansion. The rising incidents of cyberattacks are also increasing the demand for stringent cybersecurity policies and the deployment of endpoint security solutions. For instance, in 2017, federal civilian agencies reported over 35,277 cybersecurity incidents, which included web-based attacks, phishing attacks, and loss or threat of computing equipment. According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “North America Endpoint Security Market Size By Application, By Component (Software, Service), By Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada), 2017 – 2024”, estimated to cross USD 3 billion by 2024.

In the North America endpoint security software market, the antivirus/anti-malware segment is expected to hold a major portion of the market share in 2024. Due to the increasing instance of malware attacks on corporate & government networks, the demand for robust security solutions has increased considerably. Such attacks can compromise critical user information as well as industrial processes, resulting in enormous losses for organizations.

The Canada endpoint security market is projected to register an accelerated growth of over 12% between 2017 and 2024 as the country is embracing digital innovation and the enterprises are adopting new technologies to spur innovation. Favorable government initiatives improving & maintaining cybersecurity across all federal departments & agencies will also lead to the adoption of endpoint security solutions. For instance, in February 2017, the Canadian government announced an investment of USD 500 million over the next five years in cybersecurity to demonstrate Canada’s commitment to safety & security in the digital age.

Some of the key vendors in the North America endpoint security market are Cisco, F-Secure, IBM, Microsoft, Symantec, VIPRE, Trend Micro, ESET, Kaspersky Lab, Webroot, Sophos, Ahnlab, Comodo, McAfee, and Panda Security.

Segments we cover:

North America Endpoint Security Market Statistics, By Component

Software Firewall Intrusion Prevention Antivirus/Anti-Malware Endpoint Application Control Encryption Technologies Mobile Device Security

Service Training & Consulting Maintenance & Updates Managed Service



North America Endpoint Security Market Size, By Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud

North America Endpoint Security Market Share, By Application

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Retail

Healthcare

Government & Public Sector

Education

Transportation

Table of Content:

Chapter 1.Methodology & Scope

Market scope & definitions

Assumptions

Research methodology

Chapter 2.Executive Summary

Chapter 3.Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry ecosystem analysis

Industry impact forces Growth drivers Growth restraints

Regulatory overview

Porter’s analysis

PESTEL analysis

Competitive landscape, 2017

