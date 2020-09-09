Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Viscosupplementation market.

The global viscosupplementation market size was valued at around USD 3.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period. The increasing demand for non-surgical treatments for osteoarthritis, prevalence of lifestyle-induced disorders, and advancements in the development of hyaluronic acid-based therapies are some of the factors expected to drive the growth. Viscosupplements available in the market have shown clinical efficacy and are proven to be the most effective treatment for knee osteoarthritis.

Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the common causes of societal and economic burden around the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 18% women and 9.6% men over the age of 60 years suffer from osteoarthritis. 25% of these patients cannot perform their day to day activities and 80% have restricted movement. The prevalence of OA is also increasing in the middle-aged population due to a sedentary lifestyle. Thus further increasing the risk of comorbidity.

The reimbursement scenario is likely to become favorable globally making treatment for osteoarthritis affordable. In U.S., 80% of the patient allowable cost is reimbursed by Medicare and the remaining 20% depends on patients secondary insurer. France also has a well-defined reimbursement policy for viscosupplements. In France, out of the 13 products available for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis, 12 are reimbursed up to 65% by Social Security.

Recent advancements in R&D of product pipeline provide additional opportunities for the expansion of the market for viscosupplementation. For instance, in April 2018, Bone Therapeutics S.A. completed clinical trials for its product JTA-004 intra-articular injection for knee OA. New products with more effective and efficacious results are also being introduced in the market. For instance, in June 2019, Anika Therapeutics, Inc. showcased its new product Hyalofast, a hyaluronic acid-based scaffold for the repair of cartilages at International Cartilage Regeneration and Joint Preservation Society (ICRS).

Product Insights of Viscosupplementation Market

Based on the product, the viscosupplementation market is segmented into single injection, three injection, and five injection. The three injection and five injection hyaluronic acid viscosupplements have been in the market for quite a long time, whereas the single injection products are relatively newer. The three injection segment held the largest market share in 2019, owing to the presence of a large number of commercialized products and high adoption of the product.

Demand for single injection products is expected to witness a rise during the forecast period, due to a shorter regimen, reduced hospital visits, and fewer adverse effects and associated pain. MONOVISC from Anika Therapeutics is the first single-injection hyaluronic acid from nonanimal sources that received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in early 2014.

End-use Insights

Based on end use, the viscosupplementation market is categorized into hospitals and orthopedic clinics/ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). Shorter duration of stay and reduced expenditure attributed to the significant market share of orthopedic clinics/ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) in 2019. Furthermore, growing presence of orthopedic clinics and ambulatory surgical centers worldwide, which provide an array of medical services for creating awareness, treatment, and management of OA at an affordable cost is expected to drive the demand for viscosupplements in this segment.

Regional Insights of Viscosupplementation Market

Asia Pacific is expected to be a lucrative market during the forecast period, due to the improvement of healthcare facilities and infrastructure in emerging countries, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Moreover, factors such as increasing awareness regarding the effectiveness of viscosupplementation and demand for non-surgical procedures are expected to drive the growth. Furthermore, relatively low regulatory barrier in South Korea and other developing is anticipated to create attractive opportunities for the market players to set their footprint in these countries. Viscosupplements are classified as specialized medication in South Korea.

Europe is anticipated to observe the fastest growth in the forthcoming years. While efficacy and safety are rated in other parts of the world, European consumers view reimbursement and pricing as the decisive factors while choosing hyaluronic acid treatment. The overall trend prevailing among doctors is to avoid knee replacement surgeries as far as possible, which has boosted demand for pain management through viscosupplements.

In 2016, the most lucrative application of hyaluronic acid in North America was in the form of viscosupplements for management of osteoarthritis. The rapid rise in geriatric population has led to an increase in the incidence of osteoarthritis, thus propelling demand for joint-injectable products. According to the Population Reference Bureau, the population of Americans aged 65 or older is projected to increase by two-fold from 46 million in 2016 to 98 million by 2060.

Market Share Insights of Viscosupplementation Market

The market is highly competitive in nature as new players are entering the market. Various product manufacturers are in the process of introducing new viscosupplements. HAppyCross, HAppyVisc, and HAppyMini are a few products introduced by Labrha, a France-based company, while HAppySoft (generic product) and HAppyOne (single intra-articular injection) are in the pipeline.

While there are new entrants, the existing players are strengthening their foothold in the market by introducing new and better products. In June 2016, Anika Therapeutics, Inc. launched CINGAL in Europe. The company intended to make the product available in Germany, Poland, Italy, Czech Republic, and Hungary.

Some key market contributors are Sanofi; Anika Therapeutics, Inc.; Seikagaku Corporation; Zimmer Holdings Inc.; Bioventus; Ferring B.V.; Lifecore Biomedical, LLC; and LG Life Sciences Ltd.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Viscosupplementation Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2030. For this study, this market research report has segmented the global viscosupplementation market report based on product, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Single Injection

Three Injection

Five Injection

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinic/ Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

