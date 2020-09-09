The automotive usage based insurance market remains a relative niche market; however, it is currently witnessing strong growth. The automotive usage based insurance market value chain includes multiple industries. UnipolSai, Progressive, State Farm, Generali, Allstate, Intact, Allianz, and Insure are among the automotive usage based insurance providers with a remarkable presence in the market. The automotive usage based insurance market players can either develop their telematics programs or depend on partners to varying degrees. Vodafone Automotive, Octo Telematics, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Cambridge Mobile Telematics, Intelligent Mechatronic Systems, Baseline Telematics, The Floow, Modus, and DriveFactor are among the prominent telematics providers in the UBI field

Leading Players in the Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market:

Vodafone Automotive

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

Allianz SE

TomTom Telematics

Allstate Insurance

Octo Telematics

Metromile

Siera Wireless

Ingenie Service Ltd.

AXA SA

The Automotive Usage Based Insurance market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, market potential, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.

Competitive landscape

The Automotive Usage Based Insurance Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based on their geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening their strategic moves, along with customer interaction.

Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market Segmented by Region/Country: US, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, Central & South America

