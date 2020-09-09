Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Single Cell Analysis market.

The global single cell analysis market size was estimated at 2.29 billion in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period. Recent developments in the OMICs method with respect to technology, specificity, scale, and timelines, have enabled a comprehensive analysis of transcriptome and genome at an individual cellular level. Moreover, technological advancements in Single cell manipulation and amplification techniques have led to the implementation of high throughput technologies in assays, in turn driving the revenue growth.

Ongoing technological advancements, such as the advent of Single cell RNA sequencing, have opened new research avenues for the detection of molecular changes which aids in disease etiology for specific cell types. This application enhances the identification of highly specific and diagnostic biomarkers, as well as therapeutic targets, consequently increasing adoption within both the diagnostic and pharmaceutical industries.

Introduction of massively parallel analysis tools such as BDs Rhapsody single cell analysis system enables assessment of a substantial number of genes across tens of thousands of single cells in parallel. BD has also demonstrated the efficiency of its product in the identification of rare cell populations including a rare T-cell subset and stem memory T-cells. Furthermore, development of advanced therapies for cancer treatment is expected to impact the market significantly. Companies have incorporated these assays into their CAR platform to derive more precise information for the development of CAR-T therapy.

The market for single cell analysis is still at an infant stage as compared to other associated markets such as genomics and sequencing market. However, several commercial players such as Illumina and Bio-Rad are investing in the development of solutions. This factor can be considered as a lucrative opportunity for revenue generation in the forthcoming years.

Product

Type Insights of Single Cell Analysis Market

Frequent purchase and high usability of products offered under the consumables segment resulted in the highest revenue generation in this segment. Out of all the consumables, reagents accounted for the major revenue share with 55.8% share of the single cell analysis market in 2019. The high usage of the product across multiple applications, such as probing, identification, sorting, and immuno-phenotyping can be attributed to the growth of the segment.

Moreover, factors such as the purity and availability of suitable reagents have a direct impact on the efficiency and efficacy of the assay techniques. Thus, investment in reagent development to cater to the various research needs during analysis at the individual cellular level has driven the market. Microscope, hemocytometers, flow cytometers, NGS systems, and PCR are the key revenue-generating instruments and accounted for over 60% market share in terms of revenue, in 2019.

A decline in sequencing price along with constant introduction of new products to simplify the sample preparation step in sequencing is anticipated to accelerate the revenue share of this segment in the forthcoming years. Automated counters are anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, owing to the shift in trend from manual workflows to automated assays in research institutes.

Application Insights of Single Cell Analysis Market

Currently, a substantial number of research entities have begun combining single cell genomics with single cell proteomics to investigate various therapeutic areas, such as cancer, neuroscience, and infectious disease at a Single cellular level. Implementation of single cell multi-omics methods in oncology has created diagnostics and therapeutic opportunities for cancer management.

Single cell analysis has effectively addressed the limitations of data resolution and has provided a detailed understanding of the tumor progression, metastasis, immune evasion, and treatment resistance. These factors have led to the huge adoption of this technology in cancer biology and thus resulted in the estimated dominance of this segment.

The application of this technology to the field of immunology has accelerated the investigation of developmental trajectories during immune responses. Moreover, it is anticipated that the immunological arena would witness a continued increase in adoption of multi-omics analysis techniques to acquire in depth information in this field, which in turn, is expected to bolster the product adoption.

End-use Insights

Single cell analysis technology is increasingly being used in research settings. Experimental approaches that utilize the technology, have enabled the biologists to gain biological cellular networks related intricacies which further accelerate the development of new ways to diagnose and treat disease. As a result, a substantial number of research entities are utilizing this technology, thus contributing to the larger share of academic and research laboratories.

Although this market is at the infant stage in current space, it exhibits the potential to improve the accuracy and specificity of disease diagnosis based on knowledge of inter- and intra-cellular networks. Moreover, emerging trend for implementation of circulating tumor cells-based cancer diagnostics is anticipated to spur the revenue share of diagnostics in the forthcoming years.

This technology plays a vital role in the development of next-generation therapies, such as cancer immunotherapies, thereby driving revenue growth of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. For instance, companies like Creative Biolabs are engaged in designing next-generation sequencing and Single cell sequencing solutions to advance the development of CAR-T therapies.

Regional Insights of Single Cell Analysis Market

Rapidly evolving omics market, including genomics, transcriptomics, epigenomics, and proteomics in U.S. has led to the dominance of North America in 2019. Furthermore, the presence of major companies engaged in delivering high-throughput technologies, coupled with robust funding agencies in U.S., has contributed to the large market share held by North America. Moreover, widening the scope of modern age therapeutics, such as IVF, and prenatal screening, is augmenting the demand from U.S.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The expanding market operations of global companies, along with domestic ones, in Asian countries is indicative of growing Asia Pacific market. For instance, in July 2019, U.S.-based Mission Bio., signed distribution agreement with Novogene Corporation for the sale of Mission Bio Tapestri Platform. The platform is a Single cell targeted DNA solution, designed for precise identification of cancer mutation profiles. This collaboration was a result of expanding Chinas Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) market.

Market Share Insights of Single Cell Analysis Market

The major market players include but are not limited to, Illumina, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Qiagen N.V.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Merck Millipore GmbH; Fluidigm, 10x Genomics, Inc.; BGI; and Novogene Corporation. Apart from establishing collaborations with other players, the key companies are entering in long-term contracts with customer laboratories to understand and serve their specific needs.

The companies engage in the introduction of novel solutions with a competitive advantage. For instance, in January 2019, Fluidigm Corporation launched REAP-seq (RNA expression and protein sequencing) as the first commercially available, automated solution for multi-omic single cell analysis. They also engage in obtaining licenses to use novel technologies, which in turn, would boost their revenue growth. For instance, New York Genome Center has procured a license for BioLegend CITE-seq technology, a single cell level RNA sequencing technology.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Single Cell Analysis Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2030. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global single cell analysis market report on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Consumables

Reagents

Assay Kits

Other Consumables

Instruments

Manual Instruments

Microscopes

Hemocytometers

Automated Instruments

Flow cytometers

Next Generation Sequencing

PCR Systems

High-content Screening System

Cell Microarrays

Automated Cell Counters

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Cancer

Immunology

Neurology

Stem cell

Non-invasive prenatal diagnosis

In-vitro fertilization

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Academic & Research Laboratories

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

