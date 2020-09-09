The rising worries among enterprises about data privacy and network security, rising alertness among enterprises about the altering threat landscape, and growing need for adherence to data protection laws are some of the essential factors driving the network security software market growth. Due to the introduction of digitalization, the frequency of immigration of applications and data to the cloud, and the instances of cyberattacks have increased, which supports the growth of the network security software market.

Leading Network Security Software Market Players:

Avast Software s.r.o., Cisco, FireEye, Inc., FireMon, LLC., GFI Software, IBM, SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC., Symantec, Trend Micro Incorporated, WatchGuard Technologies,

Network security software is planned to improve a network’s safety. There are several distinct kinds of network security software that help protect data at rest, in transit, and other network configuration elements. Network security software involves instruments for real-time monitoring of a network to evade unauthorized access, data leakage, or other threats. These tools help to focus on endpoint security, where information of the system is displayed on machines, or internal security, where various risks arise within the network itself.

The “Global Network Security Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the network security software market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of network security software market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, organization size, vertical. The global network security software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading network security software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the network security software market.

The global network security software market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, vertical. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as solutions, services. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as on-premises, cloud. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as small and medium-sized enterprises (SEMS), large enterprises. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as aerospace and defense, government, BFSI, information technology (it) and telecommunication, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, energy and utilities, others.

