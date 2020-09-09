Increasing demand for machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies, increasing demand for high computational capability, growing demand for computer vision applications, and high capacity of GPUS and CPUs for industrial vision systems are some of the factors driving the growth of the vision processing unit market. However, the complex programming of the system on which VPU is merged is expected to restrain the growth of the vision processing unit market. Nonetheless, a rise in demand for high-end computing capabilities, an increase in the adoption of smartphones for computer and machine vision, and growth in stringent government regulation toward mission vision systems are helping the vision processing unit market to grow.

Leading Vision processing unit Market Players:

The vision processing unit is well-defined as the microprocessor, which anticipates accelerating machine vision with artificial intelligence technologies. The vision processing unit is suitable for different categories of machine vision algorithms, which includes image processing, video processing, and others. The vision processing unit is also used to recognize the memory of an object, which provides programmable use for visualizing the objects in 3 dimensions. It is a specific process that is made to do tasks which includes processing, acquiring, analyzing, and understanding digital image. The vision processing unit market is witness growth due to a surge in the adoption of machine vision systems by a wide range of businesses, including consumer automotive, electronics, healthcare, and manufacturing, among others.

The “Global Vision Processing Unit Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Vision processing unit market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Vision processing unit market with detailed market segmentation by application, industrial vertical, fabrication process. The global Vision processing unit market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Vision processing unit market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Vision processing unit market.

The global Vision processing unit market is segmented on the basis of application, industrial vertical, fabrication process. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as smartphones, drones, cameras, AR/VR, ADAS. On the basis of industrial vertical, the market is segmented as consumer electronics, security and surveillance, automotive, others. On the basis of fabrication process, the market is segmented as less or equal to 16 nm, more than 16-28 nm.

