Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Integrated Automated Supply Chain market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Integrated Automated Supply Chain Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Integrated Automated Supply Chain market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Integrated Automated Supply Chain Market By Product Type (Cranes, Shuttles, Agvs, and Others), By Solutions (Hardware, Software And Services), By Technology (Pallet Picking, And Light Picking), By End Use(E-Grocery, E-Retail, E-Fashion, And Others), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2028 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Integrated Automated Supply Chain Market by Product Type (Cranes, Shuttles, AGVs, Robotics, Conveyors and Conveyors), By Solutions (Hardware, Software and Services), By Technology (Pallet Picking, and Light Picking), By End Use(E-Grocery, E-Retail, E-Fashion, 3PL, Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Others) and by Region -Global Forecast to 2028., Which offers a holistic view of the global integrated automated supply chain market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global Integrated automated supply chain market is projected to be US$ 9,747.5 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 20,507.5 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Supply chain is a network of interconnected entities/business/firms that are involved in production and supply of product/service from source/manufacturer to the end customer. The supply chain starts from the raw material supplier and ends at end user. The businesses/entities fall under supply chain are raw material suppliers, vendors, producers/manufacturers, dealers, distributors, retailers, and end user. An effective supply chain is an important part of any business, and effective supply chain plays a key role in optimization of overall business cost and in boosting profit margin.

There are various process involves in the integrated supply chain, viz. customer analysis, partnering with supplier, purchasing, inventory management and control, demand and lead time management, materials management, manufacturing assembly, storage and transportation, order fulfillment and etc. There are two ways/types for the integration of supply chain, i.e. horizontal integration and vertical integration. However, there are various challenges present in the integrated supply chain management, that may affect overall supply chain and can result in increase of overall operation cost. These challenges involve sudden change in customer order, order cancellation, unavailability of manpower, failures in production cycle/facility, issues in delivery process, transactional/payment issues, communication gaps, and many more. However, integration and automation of supply chain can help to reduce the level of these challenges to a certain extent.

Global Integrated Automated Supply Chain Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Increasing penetration of automated material handling (AMH) equipment among industries in the emerging economies is major factor expected to propel the growth of the global market over the forecast period. AMH equipment offers various benefits to industries such as reduced labor cost, operation cost, high accuracy, customized features, high work efficiency, and energy-efficient AMH equipment for reduced energy cost

In addition, increasing need to reduce overall operation cost and supply chain cost to raise the profit margin across the industry verticals around the globe is a key factor driving the growth of the globally integrated supply chain market. In addition, growing trend among manufacturers to reduce waste and time in the supply chain is another key factor supporting growth of the target market.

However, the high initial installation cost is a key factor expected to hamper growth of integrated supply chain market. In addition, high cost associated with automated material handling equipment and servicing cost results in high operational expense is another key factor expected to limit growth of the target market to a certain extent

Global Integrated Automated Supply Chain Market by Product Type , 2018

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented cranes, shuttles, agvs, robotics, conveyors, and conveyors. The cranes segment accounts for the majority share in the global Integrated automated supply chain market.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, PAC, South America and MEA. Europe accounts majority share in the global integrated automated supply chain market.

The research report on the global integrated automated supply chain market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, KION GROUP AG, KNAPP AG, Toyota Industries Corporation, Murata Machinery, Ltd., TGW Logistics Group, WITRON Logistik, Informatik GmbH, EXOTEC Solutions SAS, AutoStore AS, Westfalia Technologies, Inc.,and other prominent players

Key Market Segments

Type

Product Type

By Solutions

By Technology

Application

E-Grocery

E-Retail

E-Fashion

3PL

Food And Beverages

Pharmaceuticals and Others

Key Market Players included in the report:

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KION GROUP AG

KNAPP AG

Toyota Industries Corporation

Murata Machinery Ltd.

TGW Logistics Group

WITRON Logistik

Informatik GmbH

EXOTEC Solutions SAS

AutoStore AS

Westfalia Technologies Inc.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Integrated Automated Supply Chain in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Integrated Automated Supply Chain Market By Product Type (Cranes, Shuttles, Agvs, and Others), By Solutions (Hardware, Software And Services), By Technology (Pallet Picking, And Light Picking), By End Use(E-Grocery, E-Retail, E-Fashion, And Others), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2028 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580