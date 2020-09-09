Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the US and Europe Data Center Cooling market.

The US and Europe data center cooling market is projected to be US$ 5,341.4 Mn in 2019 to reach US$ 9,941.7 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Data center cooling systems are used as cooling solutions to maintain the temperature in these data centers within an acceptable limit. The data center is high density enclosed spaced that generate a significant amount of heat in a relatively small area. This is because every watt of electricity used by any system mixes with the air as heat. If the heat is not removed or cooled in any way, it will ultimately rise, resulting in electronic equipment failure. Thus, data center cooling system is essential and designed for constant cooling with very high cooling intensity for the entire floor area. The data center is the main mode of operation for the modern banking, financial service and insurance sector which has increased demand for cost-effective and efficient data centers which is the major factor influencing demand for data center cooling systems.

Increasing adoption of cloud-based services from an emerging technology to an established solution with widespread acceptance, owing to faster delivery service and improved operational efficiencies, which has increased heat load densities and temperature requirements thus creating demand for data center cooling market.

US & Europe Data Center Cooling Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2019“2029

However, cooling is a constant concern for data centers and server rooms. It is not only expensive but also required 24/7 to keep critical equipment within a safe temperature range. Therefore, the high cost related to set up and maintenance of data center cooling systems, along with the requirement of specialized infrastructure may hamper the growth of the target market to a certain extent.

US and Europe data center cooling market is segmented on the basis of solution, cooling type, industry vertical type, and country/region. On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into air conditioning, chilling units, cooling towers/ liquid cooling systems, economizer systems, and other solutions. The air conditioning segment accounts for the majority share and is and is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period, followed by chilling units segment. On the basis of cooling type, the market is segmented into room-based cooling and RoW/rack-based cooling. The room-based cooling segment accounts for a majority share in the US and Europe data center cooling market. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, government & defense, retail, healthcare, and other industry verticals. The IT & telecom segment accounts for a majority share in the US and Europe data center cooling market.

US & Europe Data Center Cooling Market Attractiveness Index by Solution, 2019

On the basis of country/region, the market is segmented into the US and Europe. The US accounts for the majority share in the US & Europe data center cooling market, owing to increasing technological developments and recent development regarding the data center cooling market.

The research report on the US & Europe data center cooling market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Schneider Electric SE, Melrose Industries PLC (Nortek Air Solutions, LLC), Friedhelm Loh Group (Rittal GmbH), Vertiv Co, Degree Controls, Inc. (Adaptivcool), Black Box Corporation, Modine Manufacturing (Airedale International), Asetek A/S, STULZ GmbH, and Coolcentric.

Key Market Segments :

Solutions

Air Conditioning

Chilling Units

Cooling Towers/ Liquid Cooling Systems

Economizer Systems

Other Solutions

Application

Bfsi

IT & Telecom

Government & Defense

Retail

Healthcare

And Other Industry Verticals

Key Market Players included in the report:

Schneider Electric SE

Melrose Industries PLC (Nortek Air Solutions LLC)

Friedhelm Loh Group (Rittal GmbH)

Vertiv Co

Degree Controls Inc. (Adaptivcool)

Black Box Corporation

Modine Manufacturing (Airedale International)

Asetek A/S

STULZ GmbH

Coolcentric

