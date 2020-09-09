Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Asia Pacific Glass Fabric market.

The global Glass Fabric market is projected to be US$ 1,070.9 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 1,907.0 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Fiberglass is a type of fiber-reinforced plastic using glass fiber. The fibers are randomly arranged or flattened into a sheet which is called as chopped strand mat, or they are woven into a fabric. It is economically priced and more flexible than carbon fiber, and stronger than several metals. It is non-magnetic, non-conductive, and can be molded into complex shapes. Glass fabrics are commonly used as insulation materials for construction. Owing to its nature and by expertly weaving glass strands into an insulation material, it can reduce heat transfer. It is an excellent non-flammable material; which R values range from R-2.9 to R-3.8 per inch. Texturized fiberglass fabric is made of highly texturized yarn, which is silica-based. It is free from asbestos and used in a variety of industrial applications. It is used as a curtain for spark protection, pipe wrapping, high-temperature expansion joints, and heat treating, etc.

Increasing non-residential construction activities in the region including commercial buildings such as shopping malls, amusement parks, offices; industrial facilities, critical infrastructure such as airports, train and bus stations, power plant facilities, etc. is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to players in the market.

Asia Pacific Glass Fabric Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028asia pacific glass fabric market revenue 2018“2028

Robust industrial and commercial growth in major countries in the region including China, Japan, India, South Korea, and others, resulting in rising building construction is another factor expected to propel the target market growth

Asia Pacific Glass Fabric market is segmented based on product type, end-use, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into Woven & Non-woven. The Non-Woven segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period. Based on end-use, the market is segmented into Residential, Commercial, Industrial & Infrastructural. The Residential segment accounts for a majority share in the global Glass Fabric market.

Asia Pacific Glass Fabric Market by Product Type , 2018

Based on the country, the market is segmented into China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of APAC. China accounts for the majority share in the global Glass Fabric market, followed by Japan.

The research report on the global Glass Fabric market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd., Binani Industries Limited, Yuntianhua Group Co., Ltd., Colan Products Pty Limited, China National Building Material Company Limited, Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Co., Ltd, Xingtai Jinniu Fiberglass Co., Ltd, Regina Glass Fibre Pty Ltd, Jiangxi Dahua Fiberglass Group Co., Ltd., etc.

Key Market Segments :

Type

Woven

Non-woven

Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial & Infrastructural

Key Market Players included in the report:

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd.

Binani Industries Limited

Yuntianhua Group Co. Ltd.

Colan Products Pty Limited

China National Building Material Company Limited

Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Co. Ltd

Xingtai Jinniu Fiberglass Co. Ltd

Regina Glass Fibre Pty Ltd

Jiangxi Dahua Fiberglass Group Co. Ltd.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Asia Pacific Glass Fabric Market By Product Type (Woven, Non-Woven), By End-Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial & Infrastructural), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2028 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

