The US Trashcans and Wastebasket market is projected to be US$ 314.2 Mn in 2018 to reach US 488.9 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.5%.

Trash cans and wastebaskets are containers for temporary storage of waste, and usually are made out of plastic and metals, or wood. Plastic is widely used, due to its low cost and easily availability. Metal trash cans and wastebaskets are mostly used in commercial places. Wooden trash cans and wastebaskets are likely in demand, owing to its eco-friendly characteristics. Manufacturers offer trash cans and wastebaskets in different shape, size, design, which is influencing end-users and directly boosting the overall market. Demand for advanced trash bin such smart trash cans from commercial, as well as residential sector, is anticipated to rise significantly over the forecasted year, owing to growth in awareness regarding convenience offered by products. Ease of operation offered, combined with increasing approach regarding maintaining hygiene in surroundings by avoiding cross contamination of germs is expected to boost demand for US Trash Cans & Wastebasket Market. Increase in environment concerns, rapid industrialization, surge in population and rise in urbanization fosters the growth of US Trash Cans & Wastebasket Market. In addition, implementation of US government norms towards open dumping is propelling the demand for the target market. Moreover, government initiatives, along with high tech technology adoption by management services is anticipated to support favorable growth of the trash cans & wastebaskets.

US Trashcans and Wastebasket Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

However, a restriction on use of plastic and plastic products by the US government is expected to hamper growth of US trash cans & wastebasket market to a certain extent. Nonetheless, key manufacturers collaborating with prominent e-commerce players worldwide such as Amazon, Walmart, Costco, eBay, and Alibaba is creating new opportunities for growth of the US trash cans & wastebaskets market in coming years

US Trashcans and Wastebasket market is segmented on the basis of Sales Channel and application. On the basis of Sales Channel, the market is segmented into Online and Retail. The Retail segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register highest growth over forecast period, followed by Online segment. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Residential, Restaurants, Hospitals, Shopping Mall, Office Building and factory & Others. The Residential segment accounts for a majority share in the US Trashcans and Wastebasket market.

US Trashcans and Wastebasket Market By Application , 2018

The research report on the US Trashcans and Wastebasket market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Reynolds Consumer Products LLC, CFS Brands LLC, Simplehuman LLC, Excell Kaiser, Itouchless Housewares & Products, Newell Brands Inc. and Wastequip.

Key Market Segments :

Type

Online Sales

Retail

Application

Residential

Restaurants

Hospitals

Shopping Mall

Office Building And Factory & Others

Key Market Players included in the report:

Reynolds Consumer Products LLC

CFS Brands LLC

Simplehuman LLC

Excell Kaiser

Itouchless Housewares & Products

Newell Brands Inc. and Wastequip

