Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Treatment Drug Market by Drug type (Local Anesthetics, Anticonvulsants, Tricyclic Antidepressants, Antimicrobials, Hormone Creams, Nerve Blocks, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Drug Store), Which offers a holistic view of the global vulvodynia treatment drug market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global vulvodynia treatment drug market is projected to be US$ 4,390 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 8,081 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.3%.

Vulvodynia is defined as vulvar discomfort, most often described as burning pain, occurring in the absence of relevant visible findings or a specific, clinically identifiable, neurologic disorder. Classification is based further on whether the pain is generalized or localised and whether it is provoked, unprovoked, or both. Multiple treatment options are available for Vulvodynia such as vulvar care measures, topical, oral, and injectable medications, biofeedback, physical therapy etc.

Rising concern and awareness about health among women -A large number of women across the globe suffer from a variety of sexual and reproductive disorders. A few decades ago, females used to hesitate and used to avoid taking the treatment. However, owing to the rising level of education, awareness and health concerns, women these days opt for proper treatment. Therefore, the market for Vulvodynia treatment drugs is expected to grow.

Advancement in healthcare infrastructure -Vulvodynia is a pain in the vulvar region, without any specific cause. Moreover, this lack of knowledge about the cause of the disease restricted the growth of the Vulvodynia treatment market. However, the recent advancements in the healthcare industry in developed, as well as emerging economies, is anticipated to aid the growth of Vulvodynia treatment drug market.

Global Vulvodynia Treatment Drug Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

However, the lack of proper diagnosis is expected to hamper the market growth. Vulvodynia is not a kind of infection, and the exact cause of vulvodynia is still a subject of study. Thats why it gets difficult for the healthcare providers to diagnose the disease properly, and many women have to stay away from the treatment owing to the lack of diagnosis of the disease. This is expected to restrict the growth of the market.

Global vulvodynia treatment drug market is segmented on the basis of drug type, distribution channel and region. On the basis of drug type, the market is segmented into local anaesthetics, anticonvulsants, tricyclic antidepressants, antimicrobials, hormone creams, nerve blocks and others. Anticonvulsants segment accounts for majority share, followed by tricyclic antidepressants segment while the nerve block segment is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online pharmacy and drug store. On the distribution channel, hospital pharmacy accounts for the majority share in the global vulvodynia treatment drug market.

Global Vulvodynia Treatment Drug Market by Drug Type, 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific and Middle-East Africa. North America accounts for the majority share in the global vulvodynia treatment drug market, owing to favourable reimbursement policies for vulvodynia treatment drugs. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Countries and regions such as Japan, Latin America, Eastern Europe and Middle-East Africa are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global vulvodynia treatment drug market includes profiles of some major companies such as Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca PLC, Eli Lilly and Company, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.

