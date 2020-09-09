Global Large Format Display (LFD) Market

Market Overview:

The global Large Format Display (LFD) Market was valued at USD 9.34 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 16.5 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.54% from 2017 to 2025.

Large format displays are designed for demanding applications with high durability and performance requirements. With increasing demand of flat display electronic devices, and increasing expansion of consumer electronics market, the LFD is expected to grow simultaneously at a high CAGR.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Innovation in Direct-View Fine-Pixel LED Displays and Their Technological Advantages

1.2 Availability of Highly Bright Hd LFDs Offering Better Stability, Flexibility, Sustainability, and Environment Resistance

1.3 Increasing Demand for Brighter and Power-Efficient LFDs in Several Applications

1.4 Increased Applications for Digital Signage

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Increased Online/Broadcast Advertisement

2.2 Deployment of Wide Screen Alternatives Such as Projectors and Screenless Displays

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Large Format Display (LFD) Market, by Display type, Technology and Size:

1.1 Video Wall

1.1.1 Display Technology

1.1.1.1 Narrow Bezel LED-Backlit LCD

1.1.1.2 OLED

1.1.1.3 Direct-View Fine-Pixel LED

1.1.1.4 Direct-View Large-Pixel LED

1.1.1.5 Projection Cube

1.2 Standalone Display

1.2.1 Display Technology

1.2.1.1 LED-Backlit LCD

1.2.1.2 OLED

1.2.1.3 E-Paper

1.2.2 Display Size

1.2.2.1 32-40 Inches

1.2.2.2 41-60 Inches

1.2.2.3 61-70 Inches

1.2.2.4 71-80 Inches

1.2.2.5 More Than 80 Inches

2. Global Large Format Display (LFD) Market, by Offering:

2.1 Displays

2.2 Controllers, Mounts, and Other Accessories

2.3 Consulting and Other Services

3. Global Large Format Display (LFD) Market, by Application:

3.1 Indoor

3.2 Outdoor

4. Global Large Format Display (LFD) Market, by Display Brightness:

4.1 Up to 500 Nits

4.2 501-1000 Nits

4.3 1001-2000 Nits

4.4 2001-3000 Nits

4.5 More Than 3000 Nits

5. Global Large Format Display (LFD) Market, by Vertical:

5.1 Commercial

5.1.1 Retail

5.1.2 Government, and Command and Control Centers

5.1.3 Corporate and Broadcast

5.1.4 Hospitality

5.1.5 Healthcare

5.2 Infrastructural

5.2.1 Sports and Entertainment

5.2.2 Transportation and Public Places

5.3 Institutional

5.3.1 Education

5.3.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

5.4 Industrial

6. Global Large Format Display (LFD) Market, by Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

2. LG Display Co., Ltd.

3. NEC Corp.

4. Sharp Corp. (Foxconn)

5. Leyard Optoelectronic Co., Ltd.

6. Barco NV

7. Sony Corp.

8. TPV Technology Ltd.

9. E Ink Holdings, Inc.

10. Au Optronics Corp.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Large Format Display (LFD) Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

