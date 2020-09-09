Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Treadmill Ergometer market.

The global Treadmill Ergometer market is projected to be US$ 5,630.9 Mn in 2019 to reach US$ 8,675.4 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Treadmill ergometer is a type of ergometer and embedded part of the treadmill as a system, which measures work or exercises output. It includes a console/user terminal/display/interface that shows information and details about exercise or work output. Treadmill ergometer includes a various in-built program that counts the workout and displays result. This program includes ECG meter/recorder, heart rate monitor, pulse rate meter, blood pressure monitor, speed meter, time monitor, calorie meter, distance monitor, and many more.

Treadmill ergometer is considered as a more familiar system than the cycle ergometer. In addition, it is considered safe for all age group people due to its various safety features. The treadmill ergometer is preferably used/installed in the gym across the globe. However, residential use of treadmill is also growing in developed and developing economies across the globe.

Global Treadmill Ergometer Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Increasing awareness about daily exercise to reduce and avoid various health-related issues among individuals around the globe is a key factor driving the growth of the global treadmill ergometer market. In addition, increasing number of fitness club and gym in developing countries is another key factor supporting growth of the target market.

However, high product cost, initial installation cost, and maintenance cost is a key factor expected to hamper the growth of a treadmill ergometer market. In addition, treadmill ergometer occupies a lot of space and are not foldable. This is another key factor expected to limit growth of the target market to a certain extent. Nonetheless, increasing E-commerce industry and rising end user preference for online product selection and orders are also offers lucrative opportunities to tap untapped market areas.

Global Treadmill Ergometer market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Medical and Sports. The Sports segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register the highest growth over forecast period. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into Residential, Commercial Centres, Health Clubs/ Gyms and Medical Centres. The Health Clubs/ Gyms segment accounts for a majority share in the global Treadmill Ergometer market.

Global Treadmill Ergometer Market Attractiveness Analysis by Product Type , 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East Africa. North America accounts for the majority share in the global Treadmill Ergometer market. The APAC is expected to register highest growth rate over forecast period.

The research report on the global Treadmill Ergometer market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Citigroup Inc., ICON Health & Fitness, Inc, Brunswick Corporation (Life Fitness, Inc.), ANTA Sports Products Limited (Precor) and Johnson Health Tech. Co., Ltd. (Matrix).

