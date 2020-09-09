Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Tetrabromobisphenol-A (Tbba) (Cas 79-94-7) market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Tetrabromobisphenol-A (Tbba) (Cas 79-94-7) Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Tetrabromobisphenol-A (Tbba) (Cas 79-94-7) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Tetrabromobisphenol-A (Tbba) (Cas 79-94-7) Market By Product Type (Epoxy Resin Grade, Polycarbonate Grade), By Application (Pcb Or Laminates, Plastic Housings, And Intermediate), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2028 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Market by Product Type (Epoxy Resin Grade, Polycarbonate Grade), By Application (PCB or Laminates, Plastic Housings, and Intermediate), and by Region -Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the global Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) market is projected to be US$ 754.5 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 1,200.6 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

Tetrabromobisphenol-a (TBBA) is a chemical intermediate that provides flame protection to virtually all types of electronics. TBBA and its derivatives are most commonly used in brominated flame retardants. Major applications of TBBA is as a chemical intermediate in the production of epoxy resin for laminates used for printed circuit boards (PCBs). TBBA in printed circuit boards serves a vital role in improving fire safety for electronics, and civilian and defence communication equipment. Its role in printed circuits has become increasingly important, as miniaturization of electronics is on the rise.

Global Tetrabromobisphenol-A market is expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for electronics and electrical devices globally and growing adoption of fire-resistant polycarbonates from automotive, consumer electronics, etc. Furthermore, Asia Pacific accounts for the majority share in the global tetrabromobisphenol-A market and is also expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

Global Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Robust growth of the electronics and electrical industry is one of the significant factors fueling the growth of the tetrabromobisphenol-A market. Tetrabromobisphenol-A is one of the key raw materials in printed circuit boards, which is expected to drive the growth of the global tetrabromobisphenol-A market over the forecast period.

However, environmental and government regulations on tetrabromobisphenol-A caused due to certain conjecture over its health hazards may also challenge market growth of tetrabromobisphenol-A, particularly in developed economies such as North America and Europe.

Global tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into a tablet, oral solution and capsule. The tablet segment accounts for the majority share in the global tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) market, while the oral solution is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into transfusional iron overload, and NTDT caused iron overload. The transfusional iron overload accounts for a majority share in the global tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) market.

Global Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Market by Product Type , 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. The APAC accounts for the majority share in the global tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) market, owing to increasing consumption of tetrabromobisphenol-A in as an additive in the production of polycarbonates for usage in various end-use industries. North America is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

The research report on the global tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Cipla Ltd., Apotex Inc., LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, Israel Chemicals Ltd, Kingboard Holdings Limited, Albemarle Corporation, Jordan Bromine Company Ltd., Shandong Moris Tech Co., Ltd, Shandong Shouguang Shenrunfa Ocean Chemical Co. Ltd., Shandong Weifang Longwei Industrial Company Limited, Shandong Futong Chemical Co., Ltd, and other prominent players.s

Key Market Segments :

Type

Tablet

Oral Solution

Capsule

Application

Transfusional Iron Overload

NTDT Caused Iron Overload

Key Market Players included in the report:

Cipla Ltd.

Apotex Inc.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

Israel Chemicals Ltd

Kingboard Holdings Limited

Albemarle Corporation

Jordan Bromine Company Ltd.

Shandong Moris Tech Co.Ltd

Shandong Shouguang Shenrunfa Ocean Chemical Co. Ltd.

Shandong Weifang Longwei Industrial Company Limited

Shandong Futong Chemical Co.Ltd

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Tetrabromobisphenol-A (Tbba) (Cas 79-94-7) in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Tetrabromobisphenol-A (Tbba) (Cas 79-94-7) Market By Product Type (Epoxy Resin Grade, Polycarbonate Grade), By Application (Pcb Or Laminates, Plastic Housings, And Intermediate), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2028 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580