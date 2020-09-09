The automation-as-a-service market is expected to grow from USD 1.80 Billion in 2017 to USD 6.23 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.1%. The major growth drivers of the market include the increasing demand for automation and the increasing adoption of cloud technology.

The growth of novel technologies, including cognitive computing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, is expected to promote the development of automation tools at a rapid pace. Application of intelligent technologies among the innovation leaders and business pioneers is predicted to create a platform that would lead to the development of improvised framework, which would incorporate everything from staffing and general expenses to execution and productivity. Further, organizations around the world are highly investing in innovative and disruptive technologies such as RPA, process automation, AI, ML, Blockchain, and others to drive optimization and refocus their critical resources on tasks that boost revenue growth and innovation.

the US is dominating the in terms of installation, which in turn boosts the demand for the automation-as-a-service market in the region. The US alone absorbs the major share of the total spending in artificial intelligence technology. The growth in automation-as-a-service in the US is mainly driven by factors that include its state of being one of the best internet connected countries in the world, with around 85% of its population using the internet in 2018. Also, the US has deep integration of IoT based connected devices that generate a huge amount of digital data every second. Further, the country is a hub of leading IT & cloud-based companies, which includes Accenture, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, and many others. The rising demand for automation in several tech & financial institutions is also significantly contributing to the market.

NORTH AMERICA AUTOMATION-AS-A-SERVICE MARKET – SEGMENTATION

North America Automation-As-A-Service Market – By Component

Solution

Service

North America Automation-as-a-service Market – By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

North America Automation-as-a-service Market – By Business Function

Sales & Marketing

Finance & Operations

Human Resource

IT

North America Automation-as-a-service Market – By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Transportation & Logistics

Government Agencies & Defense

Manufacturing

Others

North America Automation-as-a-service Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

North America Automation-as-a-service Market -Companies Mentioned

Accenture PLC

Automation Anywhere, Inc.

Blue Prism Group plc

HCL Technologies Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NICE Ltd.

Pegasystems Inc

UiPath

