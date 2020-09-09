The automation-as-a-service market is expected to grow from USD 1.80 Billion in 2017 to USD 6.23 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.1%. The major growth drivers of the market include the increasing demand for automation and the increasing adoption of cloud technology.
The growth of novel technologies, including cognitive computing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, is expected to promote the development of automation tools at a rapid pace. Application of intelligent technologies among the innovation leaders and business pioneers is predicted to create a platform that would lead to the development of improvised framework, which would incorporate everything from staffing and general expenses to execution and productivity. Further, organizations around the world are highly investing in innovative and disruptive technologies such as RPA, process automation, AI, ML, Blockchain, and others to drive optimization and refocus their critical resources on tasks that boost revenue growth and innovation.
the US is dominating the in terms of installation, which in turn boosts the demand for the automation-as-a-service market in the region. The US alone absorbs the major share of the total spending in artificial intelligence technology. The growth in automation-as-a-service in the US is mainly driven by factors that include its state of being one of the best internet connected countries in the world, with around 85% of its population using the internet in 2018. Also, the US has deep integration of IoT based connected devices that generate a huge amount of digital data every second. Further, the country is a hub of leading IT & cloud-based companies, which includes Accenture, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, and many others. The rising demand for automation in several tech & financial institutions is also significantly contributing to the market.
NORTH AMERICA AUTOMATION-AS-A-SERVICE MARKET – SEGMENTATION
North America Automation-As-A-Service Market – By Component
Solution
Service
North America Automation-as-a-service Market – By Deployment Type
On-Premise
Cloud
North America Automation-as-a-service Market – By Business Function
Sales & Marketing
Finance & Operations
Human Resource
IT
North America Automation-as-a-service Market – By Industry Vertical
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Retail
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Transportation & Logistics
Government Agencies & Defense
Manufacturing
Others
North America Automation-as-a-service Market – By Country
US
Canada
Mexico
North America Automation-as-a-service Market -Companies Mentioned
Accenture PLC
Automation Anywhere, Inc.
Blue Prism Group plc
HCL Technologies Limited
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
NICE Ltd.
Pegasystems Inc
UiPath
