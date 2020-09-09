Europe employee monitoring solution market is expected to grow from US$ 150.13 Mn in 2018 to US$ 242.0 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 5.6% from the year 2018 to 2027.

Employee monitoring solutions are also used as a surveillance tool by organizations to track- employee email, phone activity, browsing history, and time spent on social media, overall internet activity, and remote device access. Companies related to BFSI, IT, and telecom, the Government sector are more exposed to the risk of insider attacks as they handle sensitive data such as trade secrets, IP, customer and employee data, and more. The financial services industry has the highest exposure to a cyber-breach and insider misuse, followed by the consumer, retail and wholesale, consumer, retail and wholesale, and power and utilities. Thus organizations adopt employee monitoring solutions to gain early signs of insider threats and avoid the data leaks.

Germany is dominating the in terms of adoption, which in turn boost the demand for employee monitoring solution market. Germany is a highly industrialized country, and its economically leading industries include chemicals, automotive, electronics, and food & beverages. The country has a strong manufacturing sector, according to the data provided by the World Bank, the manufacturing industry contributed about 20.8% of the total GDP in the year 2018. With the growing focus of organizations towards gaining flexibility and achieving better operational practices, the demand for employee monitoring solutions is expected to grow across the manufacturing sector.

Europe EMPLOYEE MONITORING SOLUTION MARKET – SEGMENTATION Europe Employee Monitoring Solution Market by Offering

Solution

Service

Europe Employee monitoring solution Market by Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprise

Europe Employee monitoring solution Market by Industry Vertical

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Europe Employee monitoring solution Market by Country

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Europe Employee monitoring solution Companies Mentioned

Awareness Technologies Inc

Clever Security Software Ltd

Ekran Systems, Inc.

iMonitor Software

Intego

Pilixo

SentryPC

StaffCop

Teramind, Inc.

Veriato

